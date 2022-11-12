South Asia Is Likely To Emerge As The Fastest Growing Market For Ammonium Phosphatide – Fact.MR Analysis

Rockville, US, 2022-Nov-11 — /EPR Network/ —

The latest research report published by Fact.MR on Ammonium Phosphate Market research is intended to provide reliable data on the various key factors shaping the growth curve and outlook of the Ammonium Phosphate market. The report serves as a rich source of information for key institutions such as policy makers, end-use industries, investors, and opinion leaders.

Demand Analysis of Ammonium Phosphate Market provides a comprehensive analysis of various functions, demand, product development, revenue generation, and sales of the global Ammonium Phosphate market.

Confectionery Industry Accounts for Over 60% Revenue Share of Ammonium Phosphatide Market

The Fact.MR study finds sales in confectionary industry account for over 60% revenue share. The study projects that a majority of confectionery manufacturers are replacing lecithin with ammonium phosphatide, owing to cost-efficiency factors.

The study finds that another important reason why confectioners are choosing ammonium phosphatide as an emulsifier over lecithin is the increasing consumer preference for low-calorie and low-fat food products. Ammonium phosphatide helps confectioners and chocolate manufacturers keep the fat content of their products under a certain limit and sync with the consumers changing requirements.

The Fact.MR study opines that confectionery will continue to remain one of the most popular applications of ammonium phosphatide, accounting for the largest revenue share in ammonium phosphatide market in the foreseeable future.

The Fact.MR study also indicates that apart from chocolate manufacturers and confectioners, ice cream manufacturers are also shifting their focus towards vegetable-based emulsifiers, stabilizers, and coating agents. All the food manufacturers are on the lookout for ways to limit their calorie content as well as manufacturing costs; ice cream manufacturers are no exception.

Demand for ammonium phosphatide is likely to surge as an ice cream coating and this is expected to influence emerging trends in the ammonium phosphatide market in the upcoming years.

What’s Driving the Ammonium Phosphatide Market?

Being a non-GMO and allergen-free emulsifier, ammonium phosphatide is gaining popularity in chocolate manufacturing as a sustainable alternative for lecithin in chocolate manufacturing. Ammonium phosphatides are outperforming and replacing lecithin in giving chocolate manufacturers more control over chocolate’s plastic viscosity and improving consistency of the end-product

Though chocolate industry is one of the leading industrial customers for ammonium phosphatide market players, increasing applications of ammonium phosphatide in ice cream coatings is supporting market growth

Owing to its neutral and odorless flavor profile, ammonium phosphatide is likely to witness increasing demand as a food additive in various food applications, as it does not have a negative impact on the flavor of end-products

Ammonium phosphatides prove to be cost-saving and energy-efficient food additives for confectioners, as other emulsifiers, such as lecithin, consume more cocoa butter and other food ingredients and add to the manufacturing costs

Growing consumer preferences for food products with low-calorie and low-fat ingredients will bolster applications of ammonium phosphatide as a healthy food additive in various food manufacturing sectors

Favorable regulatory framework can boost applications of ammonium phosphatide in the food industry, as the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) Panel recently re-evaluated the safety of consuming ammonium phosphatides (E 442) as a food additive at permitted use levels without creating any safety concerns

Ammonium Phosphatide Market: The Competitive Landscape

In October 2018, Palsgaard A/S – a leading manufacturer in the ammonium phosphatide market – announced that it has collaborated with four new distribution partners – ATOM FZCO, Alawsaj General Trading Co. Ltd, Brenntag Saudi Arabia, and Gusto – to carry the full portfolio of Palsgaard emulsifiers and stabilizers in the Middle East. The company aims to improve its presence in leading Middle Eastern countries, such as Qatar, Oman, Yemen, Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq, and United Arab Emirates, with the help of its new distribution partners.

In October 2018, Lasenor Emul, S.L. – another leading player in the ammonium phosphatide market – announced that it has launched its new organic soya lecithin product – Verolec Organic. The company also declared that the new organic soya lecithin is originated in the U.S. with USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Organic Certification. This may make a significant impact on the competitive landscape of the ammonium phosphatide market.

In March 2018, Puratos NV – a leading manufacturer of ingredients for the chocolate, patisserie, and bakery sectors – announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire PMG Premium Mühlen Gruppe GmbH & Co.’s Plange Bakery Ingredient Business. With this acquisition, Puratos aims to add Plange Bakery Ingredients’ famous products to its portfolio and establish a strong presence in the European market for baked goods and bakery ingredients.

In December 2018, Kerry Group Plc – a public food company based in Ireland – announced that it has reached agreement to acquire Southeastern Mills North American coatings and seasonings business (SEM) and Ariake USA, the North American Business of Ariake Japan Co. for €325 million. The company declared that it aims to strengthen its foodservice positioning and technology portfolio in sync with its growth strategies.

Leading stakeholders, including manufacturers and suppliers, in the ammonium phosphatide market featured in the Fact.MR market report include Palsgaard A/S, Fine Organics Industries Private Ltd, and Lasenor Emul, S.L.

Other key players from the related ingredient markets include BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Puratos NV, DowDuPont Inc., Ivanhoe Industries Inc., Lonza Group Plc, Kerry Group Plc, Stephan Company, and Oleon NV.

Read more about Fact.MR’s Trend Report: – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/03/04/1745996/0/en/Elemental-Formula-Sales-Surge-with-Growing- Go to Hypoallergenic Solutions – finds-Fact-MR-Study.html

