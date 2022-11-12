Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD) Market Size, Share, Trends and Future Scope Forecast 2022-2030

Premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) is a more severe form of premenstrual syndrome (PMS). PMS causes bloating, headaches, and breast tenderness a week or two before the period. With PMDD, a person might have PMS symptoms along with extreme irritability, anxiety, or depression. These symptoms improve within a few days after the period starts, but they can be severe enough to interfere with life.

Global Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD) Market Segmentation

Regional Research Reports has segmented the global Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD) market based on treatment, diagnosis, and end user at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the UK, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.

Global Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD) Market Analysis by Treatment

Antidepressants

Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

Analgesics

Hormone Therapy

Exercise

Diet

Others

Global Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD) Market Analysis by Diagnosis

Physical Examination

Others

Global Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD) Market Analysis by End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Treatment Centers

Others

Global Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD) Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD) Market Analysis by Region and Country

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe )

Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America )

Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America The Middle East & Africa ( UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Global Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD) Market Competitive: Key Players

The report includes a comprehensive analysis of leading market players, such as:

Key companies Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD) revenues in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD) revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD) sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Leading Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD) Manufacturers –

Pfizer Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

Novartis AG

Cipla Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

AstraZeneca

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

Sanofi

Bayer AG

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Apotex Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Allergan

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.

AbbVie Inc.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Lupin

Bausch Health Companies Inc

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD) Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Treatment Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Report Scope and Details

Report Features Details Base Year of the Analysis 2021 Historical Period 2018-2020 Forecast Period 2022-2030 CAGR 4.2% Segment Coverage Treatment, Diagnosis, End User, Region Region Covered North America (NA), Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa Countries Covered US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Czech Republic, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar Companies Covered Pfizer Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Novartis AG, Cipla Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Sanofi, Bayer AG, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Apotex Inc., Mylan N.V., Allergan, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited., Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., AbbVie Inc., and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Lupin, Bausch Health Companies Inc Customization Scope 20% Free Customization Report Price and Purchase Option Single User License: USD 3150

5-User Enterprise License: USD 4950

Corporate License: USD 7680 Post-Sale Analyst Support 2 Months/60 Days Delivery Format PDF and Excel on mail (We also provide the editable version of the report in Word/PPT format on special request with additional charges)

Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD) Market Research Methodology

The report is based on analysis through extensive secondary research and primary Interviews.

The secondary data sources include the company website, annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, white papers, journals, certified publications, government websites, and articles from the industry.

Similarly following is the list of a few paid secondary sources/databases,

Factiva

Statista

D&B Hoovers

Owler

Enlyft

HG Insights

Bloomberg

Crunchbase

The primary sources include CXOs, VPs, directors, technology & innovation directors, treatment managers, and related executives from key organizations from both the supply and demand sides. Similarly, we have also interviewed various end user organizations. We cannot reveal the end-user organizations due to non-disclosure agreements.

For instance, the region forecast is based on extensive secondary research and primary Interviews. We have conducted primary interviews across the regions to get more region-specific insights. Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with independent consultants and subject matter experts in respective regions. These experts were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market and validate the research findings and estimations. The primary and secondary data inputs referred for triangulation and forecast for the region segment are as follows,

Top Player’s historic revenues and Year on Year Growth

Top Players’ regional presence and revenue patterns

Recent Developments and strategies of vendors and end users (E.g., Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Treatment launches, and others)

R&D Investments & Innovation Landscape

Start-up Ecosystem and Funding Initiatives

Regulatory Environment and Implications (Country or region Specific)

