Metagenomics Sequencing Market Revenue Growth and Quantitative Analysis Till 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Nov-12 — /EPR Network/ —The global metagenomics sequencing market size was valued at USD 974.3 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2,564.01 million by 2027, with a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period. Metagenomics is the study of genetic material in modern genomics techniques using a suite of genomic tools to directly access their genetic content from the community of organisms. The metagenomics process has been responsible for substantial advances in microbial ecology, evolution, and diversity; this activity is currently engaged in many research laboratories. The global metagenomics sequencing market growth is driven by factors such as significant metagenomics applications in various fields, funding from government & private bodies for large-scale sequencing projects, and a decline in the cost of sequencing.

Prominent players in the global metagenomics sequencing market have opted for various strategies such as approvals, product launches, and investments in R&D for advancement in metagenomics sequencing to strengthen their position in the market and sustain the competitive environment. These estimates are expected to boost the demand for global metagenomics sequencing in the coming years. Moreover, progressive development of faster sequencing techniques and advancements is increasing the amount of data generated, expanding the researchers’ capacity to analyze microbial communities from various habitats and environments, and growing the bioinformatics data, fueling the market growth.

The requirement for parallel advancement in various isolation and identification techniques, more efficient & robust bioinformatics tools, and a shortage of highly skilled professionals are limitations of this market and restrict the market growth. Conversely, emerging markets, a rise in the interests of key players and researchers toward metagenomics sequencing, and an increase in demand for genomic sequencing in laboratories and research centers are expected to provide opportunities for the market’s growth.

COVID–19 Impact on the Global Metagenomics Sequencing Market

COVID-19 is an infectious disease that originated in the Hubei province of Wuhan, China, in late December. The highly contagious disease, caused by a virus, severe acute respiratory syndrome SARS-CoV-2, is transmitted from human to human. It is characterized by fever, shortness of breath, gastrointestinal distress, malaise, headaches, and a loss of taste and smell. Patients with mild COVID-19 may or may not seek medical treatment and sometimes suffer from mild pneumonia.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has disrupted workflows in the healthcare sector worldwide. The disease has forced many industries to temporarily halt their activities, including several subdomains of health care. As per the United Nations Human Rights report, the COVID-19 pandemic has threatened all members of society. Health care systems are affected, and the effective delivery of medical care and treatment to all patients has become a challenge worldwide. The overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to remain positive for the metagenomic sequencing market. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, clinical diagnostics and testing are critical components of the response. They are on a rapid increase with the rise in cases, enabling rapid identification and isolation of infected individuals. The majority of the testing is PCR-based, detecting the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus only. Next-generation and whole-genome sequencing of the COVID-19 virus provides metagenomics data of diagnostic tests combined with clinical data to search for effective treatments. Continuous genomic and epigenomic analysis of SARS-CoV-2 is critical and is used to determine the number of virus strains, the method of the spread of the virus into new regions, and the number of introductions of the virus if there is community spread of the virus if outbreaks are linked.

Global Metagenomics Sequencing Market Dynamics

Drivers: Advancements in metagenomics sequencing

Metagenomics sequencing platforms have witnessed remarkable progress in recent years through technological developments. DNA sequencing is highly useful and advantageous compared to traditional microarrays for various reasons such as low concentration of input sample requirement, lack of experimental bias in microarrays, and others. The total number of produced sequences reads per run has drastically increased with the massive parallelization of sequencing reactions. The need for a suitable platform that reduces the number of pre-sequencing steps assures exact sequences with long reads (MB to GB) produced per run, works on a DNA molecule without any pre-amplification and possesses high read accuracy increased among researchers worldwide.

Restraints: End-user budget constraints in developing countries

One major challenge metagenomics sequencing experiments face end-user budget constraints in some developing countries. In addition, economic and social impact on genomic medicine and research developing countries hinder the market growth. According to the ARXIV organization, only big research institutions with large funding programs, usually from developed countries, can undertake such projects, leaving developing countries behind in this field as these countries cannot afford expensive next-generation sequencers (NGS). This hinders market growth.

Opportunities: Availability of cloud computing for the data management

The need for metagenomics sequencing technologies has increased in the scientific communities worldwide with growth in awareness in the developing economies. However, cloud computing provides a tormenting possibility for on-demand access to computing resources of metagenomics sequencing. Moreover, basic local alignment search tool (BLAST) on real metagenomics data in a cloud setting to determine the viability of metagenomics sequencing approaches, in bioinformatics and computational biology, BLAST is one of the premier applications assumed to consume the majority of resources in that area. Hence, an opportunity such as the availability of cloud computing for data management drives the growth of the global metagenomics sequencing market.

Scope of the Metagenomics Sequencing Market Report

The study categorizes the metagenomics sequencing market based on product & services, technology, and applications at the regional and global levels.

By Product & Services Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 2017–2027)

Reagents & Consumables

Instruments

Services Analysis & Data Interpretation Solutions Metagenomic Sequencing Services



By Technology Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 2017–2027)

Shotgun Metagenomics Sequencing

16S rRNA Sequencing

Whole Genome Sequencing & De Novo Assembly

Metatranscriptomics

By Application Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 2017–2027)

Drug Discovery

Ecological & Environmental Metagenomics

Clinical Diagnostics

Biofuel

Industrial Applications

By Region Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 2017–2027)

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

The services segment is projected to account for the largest market share by product & services

Based on product & services, the global metagenomic sequencing market is divided into solid waste, special waste, and e-waste. In 2020, the services segment accounted for the largest market share of 75.4% in the global metagenomics sequencing market. The services segment is further categorized into analysis & data interpretation solutions and metagenomic sequencing services. Metagenomics sequencing is one method that is used to study genomes collectively in a microbial community, and it follows a specialized workflow that involves several steps, including genetic extraction, preparation, amplicon or shotgun sequencing, assembly, annotation, and metagenomics data analysis.

16S rRNA gene sequencing is commonly used to identify, classify, and quantify microbes within complex biological mixtures and environmental and gut samples. For 16S sequences, PCR-amplified have typically been clustered based on similarity to generate operational taxonomic units (OTUs) and representative OTU sequences compared with reference databases to infer likely taxonomy. An increase in technologies and applications of metagenomics sequencing is expected to boost the market growth.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the regions, the global metagenomics sequencing market has been segmented across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Globally, Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the highest CAGR of 19.0% in the global metagenomics sequencing market during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific market is studied across Japan, China, Australia, India, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific possesses immense potential for the growth of metagenomics, which is attributed to the surge in the focus of healthcare professionals toward drug discovery and growth in the biotechnology industry. In addition, the rise in the accessibility of novel advanced sequencing technologies across the countries in this region is expected to contribute to the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Moreover, research, innovation, and developments related to DNA sequencing have fueled the growth of metagenomic studies in the Asia-Pacific region. Further, an increase in the collaborations between developed and developing economies working in microbiome and metagenomics is set to boost the growth of the Asia-Pacific market. An increase in the prevalence of genetic disorders and a rise in metagenomics sequencing research projects drive the market growth.

Key Market Players

The metagenomics sequencing market is mildly concentrated in nature with few numbers global players operating in the market such as Eurofins Genomics, Illumina, Inc., Macrogen Inc., BGI Genomics Co., Ltd., Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd, PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Swift Biosciences Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Every company follows its business strategy to attain the maximum market share.