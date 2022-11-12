Nanoparticle Titanium Dioxide Market to Reflect a Holistic Expansion during 2022–2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Nov-12 — /EPR Network/ —The global nanoparticle titanium dioxide market size was valued at USD 9,702.0 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 13,840.5 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2027. Nanoparticle titanium dioxide is a chemically inert and transparent substance with many important and diversified applications in coatings, pigments, plastics, cosmetics, and paints. It has an average particle size of less than 100 nm and exhibits good thermal and chemical stability. Nanoparticle titanium dioxide finds application in various sectors due to the small size of particles and higher surface area. It finds use in several environmental and biomedical applications, such as water purification, bio-sensing, photocatalytic degradation of pollutants, and drug delivery.

Increasing penetration in pigments, cosmetics, plastic, energy, paints, and coating applications demands nanoparticle titanium dioxide growth. The nanoparticle titanium dioxide industry is currently in its growth phase. All industry players invest heavily to find new commercial avenues for their product segments via strategic partnerships and collaborations. Major factors that drive demand for nanoparticle titanium dioxide include growth in penetration of UV-filters in personal care products and sunscreens, a surge in demand for passive protective coatings, a trend toward environmental sustainability.

Approval for nanoparticle titanium dioxide in cosmetics, food, and other applications from various regulatory bodies is expected to boost the demand for nanoparticle titanium dioxide. Hence, this factor is expected to positively impact the market during the forecast period.

COVID–19 Impact on the Global Nanoparticle Titanium Dioxide Market

The Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises sector across developing economies, such as India, has been worst affected due to the COVID-19 outbreak lockdown was imposed. This is expected to decline the demand for nanoparticle titanium dioxide from various end-use industries such as paints & coatings and cosmetic industries. Furthermore, some countries started lifting restrictions and starting business operations in various sectors. Even with the gradual lifting of the lockdown, it is was a challenge for the manufacturing sector to get back to normal working conditions. This is expected to affect the nanoparticle titanium dioxide market growth in the coming years.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the customer buying pattern and made consumers conservative, leading to a decline in their spending for non-essentials products. Nationwide lockdowns and social distancing measures implemented by leading countries, such as the UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, and India, have negatively impacted the demand for cosmetics in these countries. COVID-19 pandemic, sales of major cosmetic manufacturers Kao Corporation and Revlon Inc, decreased by 11.4% and 18.1%, individually, in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the first quarter of 2019. Therefore, the demand for nanoparticle titanium dioxide declined significantly due to a decrease in demand for cosmetics during the pandemic.

The paints & coatings industry was severely impacted as the global automotive industry witnessed a decline in production in 2020, approximately 77.6 million units, down by 16.0% compared to 2019. In addition, due to work stoppages and labor shortages, reduced demand from the construction industry has impacted the demand for paints and coatings, thereby impacting the demand for pigments.

Global Nanoparticle Titanium Dioxide Market Dynamics

Drivers: Approval from regulatory bodies

The European Commission (EC) is the executive of the European Union and promotes its general interest. In July 2016, it amended the cosmetics regulation to allow nanoparticle titanium dioxide as a UV filter in Annex 6 of the Official Journal of EU, among the ultraviolet (UV) filters allowed in cosmetic products.

Under the amendment, the entry for titanium dioxide is revised to state that the combined use of titanium dioxide and nanoparticle titanium dioxide must not exceed 25.0% maximum concentration in ready-to-use preparations. The U.S. FDA (Food and Drug Administration) has already approved the inclusion of titanium dioxide in sunscreens and food additives at a certain limit of 25.0% and 1.0% by weight, respectively. Approval from EC and FDA has led to increased penetration of nanoparticle titanium dioxide in the cosmetics and food preservatives industries.

Restraints: Toxicity at higher concentration

Nanoparticle titanium dioxide in small quantities is completely safe, but a high concentration of the same is toxic. According to the Scientific Committee on Consumer Safety (SCCS) of the EU, titanium dioxide nanoparticles should not be used in applications that lead to significant inhalation exposure, such as powders or sprays. This is because inhalation of these nanoparticles may cause inflammation and harm the lungs. It can cause cancer, eczema, allergic reaction, damage to genetic material, and nerve damage in some rare cases. Altogether such speculation can be responsible for the restricted growth of the nanoparticle titanium dioxide market in the near future.

Opportunities: Increase in disposable income in emerging economies

Emerging economies such as India, China, Brazil, and others are undergoing significant economic development, which has resulted in increased disposable income of the people in these countries. This has resulted in a growing demand for products that enhance people’s lifestyles, such as cosmetics, air filters, detoxifying coatings, solar devices, etc. As the penetration of nanoparticle titanium dioxide in these lifestyle-enhancing products expands exponentially, industry players have numerous opportunities to position themselves to meet this growing demand.

Scope of the Report

The study categorizes the nanoparticle titanium dioxide market based on type and application at the regional and global levels.

By Type Outlook (Sales/Revenue, USD Million, 2017–2027)

Rutile

Anatase

Combination of Rutile & Anatase

By Application Outlook (Sales/Revenue, USD Million, 2017–2027)

Paints & Coatings

Pigments

Cosmetics

Plastics

Energy

Others

By Region Outlook (Sales/Revenue, USD Million, 2017–2027)

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

The rutile segment is projected to account for the largest market share by type

Based on type, the global nanoparticle titanium dioxide market is fragmented into rutile, anatase, and combination of rutile & anatase. The rutile segment was the highest contributor to the market and accounted for 42.1% of the market share. Rutile titanium dioxide nanoparticles appear in dark red and have high stability. It is the most commonly found type of titanium dioxide and is usually found in metamorphic and igneous rocks subjected to high-pressure and high-temperature conditions.

Rutile nanoparticle titanium dioxide is widely used in manufacturing various cosmetic products. Titanium dioxide in its nanoparticle form is now the only form used as an ultraviolet (UV) filter in sunscreens, but it is also used in creams, foundations, and lip balms. Its use as a UV filter is proven to prevent skin cancers and sunburns. The Scientific Committee on Consumer Safety considers nano-TiO2 a non-sensitizer and mild or non-irritant to skin. It concludes in no evidence of carcinogenicity, mutagenicity, or reproductive toxicity after dermal exposure to nano-TiO2. According to the SCCS, nanoparticle titanium dioxide from sunscreens does not present any health risk when applied on the skin at a concentration up to 25.0%.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period by region.

Based on the regions, the global nanoparticle titanium dioxide market has been segmented across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Globally, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region registering a CARG of 6.6% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific consists of China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The rest of Asia-Pacific mainly includes Asian countries such as Vietnam and Malaysia. Countries in Asia-Pacific, such as India, Japan, and China, have an advanced economy based on a robust manufacturing presence, consisting of paints & coatings, pigments, cosmetics, plastic, cement, and photovoltaic industry. This is conducive to the growth of the nanoparticle titanium dioxide market in the region.

North America is the fastest-growing region after the Asia Pacific, with a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021-2027. The nano titanium dioxide market in the region is mainly driven by the strong presence of the latest technologies employing nanoparticle titanium dioxide in its composition. Nanoparticle titanium dioxide is being used on a large scale in industries such as paints and coatings, cosmetics, and pigments. The U.S. is the major country in the region, owing to large investments being made in nanotechnology. The demand for nanoparticle titanium dioxide is witnessing substantial growth, owing to significant investment in R&D and growing alliances among industry players. Growing penetration of nano titanium dioxide in industries such as plastics, energy, environment, and others is expected to provide huge opportunities to the industry players.

Key Market Players

The nanoparticle titanium dioxide market is highly concentrated. Only a few companies hold considerable market shares, such as Cabot Corporation, Cinkarna Celje d.d., BASF SE, Croda International Plc, Evonik Industries AG, Kronos Worldwide, Inc., Tayca Corporation, The Chemours Company, Tronox Inc., DuPont, and Venator Materials Plc. To achieve a larger market share or maintain their current positions, these companies have used various techniques such as product launches, acquisitions, company development, and partnerships. A thorough examination of current advancements and growth curves of various organizations aids in understanding their growth plans and their prospective market impact.