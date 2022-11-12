Medical Device Packaging Market Share 2022 | Industry Size and Forecast 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Nov-12 — /EPR Network/ —The global medical device packaging market size is expected to grow from USD 30.2 billion in 2020 to USD 43.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2027. Packaging for medical devices is an important step to maintain product quality until it reaches the end–user. The packaging process becomes complex for the devices that need to remain under sterile conditions throughout the distribution process until its application. Instruments or medical devices used by paramedics in the field, for example, must be kept clean throughout the transit and storage process. These gadgets are designed to be utilized right out of the box. In addition to protecting medical equipment from physical harm, packaging must also safeguard medical devices from infection. Due to their nature or the fact that they will be disinfected after being opened at the delivery location, several medical equipments do not require sterile packing. Such devices require packaging that shields them from the hazards of transportation and storage. Additionally, regulatory compliances for medical device packaging materials have imposed market players to improve the quality of packaging materials, which is projected to boost the demand for medical packaging materials worldwide over the forecast period.

Along with this growing geriatric population, changing disease prevalence, increasing awareness regarding early disease detection & prevention among the middle class, growing innovation to produce customized medical devices to meet the needs of the healthcare sector is fueling the demand for medical devices, which in turn, will fuel the demand for medical devices packaging over the forecast period.

The packaging materials such as polymer films, molds, paper sheets, and metal and glass ingots procured from the suppliers are processed to form a medical device packaging. The packaging materials are molded into desired shape and form to make medical device packaging. The products made from packaging materials include trays, crates, pouches, bags, boxes, clamshells, etc. Apart from producing medical device packaging, the market players are also involved in producing packaging products for industries including food and beverage, pharmaceutical, electronics, automotive and industrial. In addition, some of the medical device manufacturers are backward integrated to produce the packaging materials. Through backward integration, companies can achieve higher operating margins and customized ingredients. Medical device packaging manufacturers also face challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, like raw material suppliers and packaging material suppliers.

COVID – 19 Impact on the Global Medical Device Packaging Market

The medical device manufacturers sell their products bundled inside the medical device packaging. The higher demand for safe packaging customized for medical devices is driving the adoption of medical device packaging among medical device companies. Moreover, the availability of the number of vendors offering medical device packaging is further augmenting their use by the end-users. The medical device companies order the vendors for medical device packaging in bulk quantity. Furthermore, some of the customers of medical device packaging order customized packaging for their products. Most end-use companies acquire the packaging for their products from local vendors. The local medical device packaging vendors offer price flexibility and higher customization level. This, in turn, increases the profit margin of the medical device companies by avoiding extra overheads. The spread of coronavirus has positively affected the business of the medical device industry. The demand for certain medical devices, including ventilators, oxygen masks, oximeters, and others, which are used to treat COVID-19 patients, has increased drastically during the pandemic. However, the supply of medical devices has been hampered during the pandemic due to the disrupted supply chain.

Global Medical Device Packaging Market Dynamics

Drivers : Growing demand for medical devices

Medical devices are a vital part of the healthcare system, as they are required in several medical procedures. The medical devices industry comprises apparatuses, instruments, or machines used in the prevention, diagnosis, or treatment of disease and measuring, detecting, restoring, correcting, or modifying the structure or function of the body for some health purpose. The application of medical devices is numerous, and the demand for the same is expected to rise at a significant rate in the forecast period. It has been estimated that the high demand for medical devices can be seen in the Asia Pacific region over the forecast period; this will ultimately increase the demand for medical device packaging in developing countries of the Asia Pacific region.

Most medical devices used in surgical procedures require sterile packaging until used in the operation theaters. A study conducted by Infinium Global observed that medical devices used for surgical procedures had increased around 5-10%. This, in turn, is fueling the demand for sterile packaging for medical devices. Also, the increase in the number of diagnostic tests and non-surgical procedures augments the growth of medical devices, fueling the demand for non-sterile medical device packaging.

Restraints : Stringent regulations of the government

The packaging of medical devices plays a vital role in their safe delivery. It also needs to ensure the product’s reliability from the manufacturer to its final destination where it has to be used. The packaging of medical devices is regulated globally. The regulations vary with the packaging, i.e., whether the packaging is for a manual nonactive device, an active device, or a sterile device. Packaging standards include ISO 11607 packaging for terminally sterilized medical devices, ASTM F1585 Guide for Integrity Testing of Porous Medical Packages, EN 868 Packaging materials and systems for sterilized medical devices, General requirements and test methods, ASTM F2097 Standard Guide for Design and Evaluation of Primary Flexible Packaging for Medical Products, and many others.

Additionally, it also depends on factors like which country the company has to launch and its kind of device. For instance, in Europe, the company has to fulfill ISO requirements whereas, in the US, it’s usually 510K. Thus, such strict rules & regulations imposed by the government across the world may hamper the growth of the global medical device packaging market.

Opportunities : Technological advances in packaging

The medical devices have become increasingly complex; the ins and outs of creating advanced packaging have progressed to confirm the continued effectiveness and safety of medical products. Thus, medical device companies need to consider excess factors when designing & developing packaging, including material characteristics, human factors, overall cost, and sterility assurance. A key responsibility of packaging is to meet the continually evolving needs of medical device technologies; the demand for innovative packaging materials is also increasing. With the speedy developments of medical device packaging, original equipment manufacturers are pursuing novel solutions to overcome some of the weaknesses in the packaging. Additionally, some of the combination devices like the one which includes biologics have different needs and require good material performance at low temperatures. Thus, the increasing need for sterile packaged, tamper-proof, and nonreactive products with great performance & reducing total cost of ownership is boosting the technological advancements in the global medical device packaging market, thereby creating huge opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

The study categorizes the medical device packaging market based on packaging, application, and material at the regional and global levels.

By Packaging Type Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2027 )

Trays

Pouches

Bags

Clam Shells

Other Packaging Types

By Application Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2027 )

Sterile Packaging

Non – sterile Packaging

By Material Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2027 )

Paper

Plastic

Paperboard

Other Material Types

By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2027 )

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America )

Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America Europe ( Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe )

Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific The Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

The pouches segment is projected to account for the largest market share by packaging type

On the basis of packaging type, the market for medical device packaging is bifurcated into trays, pouches, bags, clamshells, and other types. Among them, pouches held a major share of 34.98% in the market as they are used for packaging a wide variety of terminally sterilized medical devices in 2020. Medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers use pouches for packaging a wide variety of terminally sterilized medical devices. Suture pouches, Surgical blade pouches, back sealing pouches, Bistoury scalpel pouches, and other medical alcohol wipes are among the most commonly used pouches for single-use disposable items catheters, tubing, syringes, and so on. Pouches can hold a variety of oddly shaped applications. They can also be manufactured from various materials to meet sterilization requirements. This type of packaging provides less physical protection than rigid ones and is preferred for high-volume, low-cost devices. It is a packaging form that provides a sterile barrier, the ability to withstand sterilization, and easy opening features for dispensing if properly designed. Qosina, Tekni-Plex, Beacon Converters Inc., Oliver Healthcare Packaging, and PolyDepot Inc. are some of the major suppliers of pouches for medical device packaging.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The medical device packaging market is segmented across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa among the geographies. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 7.05% over the forecast period of 2020-2027. The medical device packaging market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow fastest. Japan, India, and China are likely to drive the region’s medical device packaging market. The rapidly growing healthcare industry across the region and the high demand for packaging solutions are arising from densely populated countries; owing to these factors, it is anticipated that this market will have a tremendous opportunity.

China and India are projected to show the fastest growth rate due to the increasing population and rising economy. In contrast, increasing customer base with the growing geriatric population expands market growth. Furthermore, advancement in technology and increasing government expenditure toward healthcare infrastructure improvement is the factor pouring market growth. Moreover, China is the developer and distributor of technologically advanced therapeutic products because of snowballing internal and external investment. Original equipment manufacturers (OEM) are approaching market diversification due to low taxation in the region.

Key Market Players

The medical device packaging market is mildly concentrated in nature with few numbers global players operating in the market such as 3M Company, Amcor Limited, Berry Global Inc., CCL industries INC., Constantia Flexibles, DuPont, Klöckner Pentaplast Group, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, WestRock Company, and Sonoco Products Company. Every company follows its business strategy to attain the maximum market share.