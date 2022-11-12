Facial Injectables Market Break-Down By Top Companies, Opportunities And Forecast

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Nov-12 — /EPR Network/ —The global facial injectables market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2from 20222030The cosmetic industry is thriving and has undergone an estimated threefold increase in turnover over the past decadeThere has been a significant rise in nonsurgical therapies, including injections of wrinkle relaxers and dermal fillersThis trend is majorly due to the advantages of technologies, such as low recovery time, no blood loss, less risk of infections, and the overall reduction in procedural costs.

The major factors propelling the market’s growth include rising aesthetic consciousness and the number of cosmetic procedures, the introduction of costeffective facial injectables, and the aging populationHowever, side effects of available products, lack of reimbursement policies supporting cosmetic procedures, and presence of counterfeit products and unregistered practitioners can limit the adoption rate of facial injectables during the forecast period.

Aesthetic fillers are considered medical devices, and hence, there are strict quality checks for their use, which are conducted by several approval bodies across various parts of the worldThese approvals declare and maintain the authenticity and safety of productsThe stringent regulatory policies across the world can delay the launch of products and ultimately hinder the market growth.

Global Facial Injectables Market Dynamics

DriversRising Aesthetic Consciousness and Number of Cosmetic Procedures

The cosmetic industry is thriving and has undergone an estimated threefold increase in turnover over the past decadesThere has been a significant rise in nonsurgical therapies, including injections of wrinkle relaxers and dermal fillers.

As the aforementioned facial aesthetics treatments are not permanent, one needs to visit the clinics to maintain the look regularlyAs Botox usually lasts for around three months, patients need to visit the clinic four times a yearTypically, fillers last for 69 monthsHowever, patients still need to visit the clinic at least once a yearThus, the base of regular clients continues to increase, along with the overall number of treatments due to the factors mentioned aboveHence, the increasing number of patients and procedures results in the market’s growth.

RestraintsSideEffects of Available Products Limiting the Adoption

Facial injection procedures are experiencing high success rates due to recent advancements in cosmetic techniques and an increasing presence of skilled personnelHowever, the side effects of available injectable products remain a significant hindrance to the wider adoption of injectable techniques.

Various complications can occur, even if an experienced injector performs the procedureSome side effects of dermal fillers include redness, swelling, drooping of the eyelid, hives, rashes, and itchingThese symptoms may be experienced after the procedure is completed and may continue for several days or weeks after receiving permanent implantsIn some cases, the toxin travels to other body areas and causes serious health problems to the patientsBotulinum toxin may travel to the respiratory muscles, causing difficulty in swallowing, resulting in the patients aspirating food or liquids into their lungs with the chances of developing pneumonia.

OpportunitiesGrowing Inclination Toward Dermal Fillers and NonSurgical Procedures

ASAPS (American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgerystated that the use of hyaluronic acid (HAdermal fillers is on the rise in the United StatesThe use of fillers has increased in the country, from 1.8 million procedures, in 2010, to 2.6 million, in 2016Most minimallyinvasive procedures are performed safely and effectively, with a few adverse side effectsThere is an increase in injectable facial procedures performed on women, as their demand has grown over the past few yearsThis factor is boosting the growth of the market studiedAround 91of these procedures are performed on women worldwide (ASAPS, 2016).

Additionally, the availability of wellqualified and highlyskilled healthcare professionals, such as dermatologists and surgeons, increases the demand for dermal fillers and dermal filler surgeries in the market.

Scope of the Facial Injectables

The study categorizes the facial injectables market based on type and application at the regional and global levels.

By Type Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 20172030)

  • Wrinkle Relaxers
    • Botulinum Toxin
  • Dermal Fillers
    • Collagen
    • Hyaluronic Acid
    • Fat Injection
    • Polylactic Acid
    • Polymethylmethacrylate Microspheres (PMMA)
    • Calcium Hydroxylapatite
    • Other Types (Polyalkylimide etc.)

By Application Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 20172030)

  • Facial Line Correction
  • Lip Augmentation
  • Face Lift
  • Acne Scar Treatment
  • Lipoatrophy Treatment
  • Other Applications

By Region Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 20172030)

  • North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
  • Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)
  • Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
  • The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

The dermal fillers segment is projected to account for the largest market share, by type

Based on type, the global facial injectables market is divided into wrinkle relaxers and dermal fillersIn 2021, the dermal fillers segment accounted for the largest market share of  63.5in the global facial injectables marketFurther, dermal fillers have been segmented into collagen, hyaluronic acid, fat injection, polylactic acid, polymethylmethacrylate microspheres, calcium hydroxylapatite, and other dermal fillers.

In 2020, Hyaluronic acid accounted for the largest market shareHyaluronic acid is a natural substance found in the human body. High concentrations of acid are present in soft connective tissues and the fluid surrounding the eyesIt is also present in some cartilage and skin tissueHyaluronic acid facial injectables have become the most used soft tissue filler augmentation agents over the past few yearsThey helped revolutionize the injectable market, with several new products available for use.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the regions, the global facial injectables market has been segmented across North America, AsiaPacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & AfricaGlobally, Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the highest CAGR of 10.8% in the global facial injectables market during the forecast periodThe region includes the countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of AsiaPacific.

The aesthetic industry in India is actively taking on the Indian beauty spaceThe cosmetic business has augmented rapidly from the past decade, owing to the flourishing Indian fashion and film industryTherefore in return, the fashion and film industry is fuelling the growth of the cosmetic industry by making people realize the importance of having good looks and appearance. A reason considered major in the growth of the aesthetic business is the increased purchasing power of the consumerThe rising disposable income is also one of the factors associated with it and has ensured the wellbeing of the aesthetic industry.

Key Market Players

Leading players in the market studied include Allergan PLC, Medytox Inc., Merz Pharma GmbH & CoKGaA, Ipsen SA, Nestle (Nestle Skin Health), Suneva Medical Inc., Sinclair Pharma PLC, and Teoxane SA, among othersMost of the leading players focus on developing products with longlasting effects, while some focus on making products available at low cost.

