Facial Injectables Market Break-Down By Top Companies, Opportunities And Forecast

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Nov-12 — /EPR Network/ —The global facial injectables market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2022–2030. The cosmetic industry is thriving and has undergone an estimated three–fold increase in turnover over the past decade. There has been a significant rise in non–surgical therapies, including injections of wrinkle relaxers and dermal fillers. This trend is majorly due to the advantages of technologies, such as low recovery time, no blood loss, less risk of infections, and the overall reduction in procedural costs.

The major factors propelling the market’s growth include rising aesthetic consciousness and the number of cosmetic procedures, the introduction of cost–effective facial injectables, and the aging population. However, side effects of available products, lack of reimbursement policies supporting cosmetic procedures, and presence of counterfeit products and unregistered practitioners can limit the adoption rate of facial injectables during the forecast period.

Aesthetic fillers are considered medical devices, and hence, there are strict quality checks for their use, which are conducted by several approval bodies across various parts of the world. These approvals declare and maintain the authenticity and safety of products. The stringent regulatory policies across the world can delay the launch of products and ultimately hinder the market growth.

Global Facial Injectables Market Dynamics

Drivers : Rising Aesthetic Consciousness and Number of Cosmetic Procedures

As the aforementioned facial aesthetics treatments are not permanent, one needs to visit the clinics to maintain the look regularly. As Botox usually lasts for around three months, patients need to visit the clinic four times a year. Typically, fillers last for 6–9 months. However, patients still need to visit the clinic at least once a year. Thus, the base of regular clients continues to increase, along with the overall number of treatments due to the factors mentioned above. Hence, the increasing number of patients and procedures results in the market’s growth.

Restraints : Side – Effects of Available Products Limiting the Adoption

Facial injection procedures are experiencing high success rates due to recent advancements in cosmetic techniques and an increasing presence of skilled personnel. However, the side effects of available injectable products remain a significant hindrance to the wider adoption of injectable techniques.

Various complications can occur, even if an experienced injector performs the procedure. Some side effects of dermal fillers include redness, swelling, drooping of the eyelid, hives, rashes, and itching. These symptoms may be experienced after the procedure is completed and may continue for several days or weeks after receiving permanent implants. In some cases, the toxin travels to other body areas and causes serious health problems to the patients. Botulinum toxin may travel to the respiratory muscles, causing difficulty in swallowing, resulting in the patients aspirating food or liquids into their lungs with the chances of developing pneumonia.

Opportunities : Growing Inclination Toward Dermal Fillers and Non – Surgical Procedures

ASAPS (American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery) stated that the use of hyaluronic acid (HA) dermal fillers is on the rise in the United States. The use of fillers has increased in the country, from 1.8 million procedures, in 2010, to 2.6 million, in 2016. Most minimally–invasive procedures are performed safely and effectively, with a few adverse side effects. There is an increase in injectable facial procedures performed on women, as their demand has grown over the past few years. This factor is boosting the growth of the market studied. Around 91% of these procedures are performed on women worldwide (ASAPS, 2016).

Additionally, the availability of well–qualified and highly–skilled healthcare professionals, such as dermatologists and surgeons, increases the demand for dermal fillers and dermal filler surgeries in the market.

Scope of the Facial Injectables

The study categorizes the facial injectables market based on type and application at the regional and global levels.

By Type Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Wrinkle Relaxers Botulinum Toxin

Dermal Fillers Collagen Hyaluronic Acid Fat Injection Polylactic Acid Polymethyl – methacrylate Microspheres ( PMMA ) Calcium Hydroxylapatite Other Types ( Polyalkylimide etc .)



By Application Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Facial Line Correction

Lip Augmentation

Face Lift

Acne Scar Treatment

Lipoatrophy Treatment

Other Applications

By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America )

Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America Europe ( Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe )

Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific The Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

The dermal fillers segment is projected to account for the largest market share, by type

Based on type, the global facial injectables market is divided into wrinkle relaxers and dermal fillers. In 2021, the dermal fillers segment accounted for the largest market share of 63.5% in the global facial injectables market. Further, dermal fillers have been segmented into collagen, hyaluronic acid, fat injection, polylactic acid, polymethyl–methacrylate microspheres, calcium hydroxylapatite, and other dermal fillers.

In 2020, Hyaluronic acid accounted for the largest market share. Hyaluronic acid is a natural substance found in the human body. High concentrations of acid are present in soft connective tissues and the fluid surrounding the eyes. It is also present in some cartilage and skin tissue. Hyaluronic acid facial injectables have become the most used soft tissue filler augmentation agents over the past few years. They helped revolutionize the injectable market, with several new products available for use.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the regions, the global facial injectables market has been segmented across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Globally, Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the highest CAGR of 10.8% in the global facial injectables market during the forecast period. The region includes the countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia–Pacific.

The aesthetic industry in India is actively taking on the Indian beauty space. The cosmetic business has augmented rapidly from the past decade, owing to the flourishing Indian fashion and film industry. Therefore in return, the fashion and film industry is fuelling the growth of the cosmetic industry by making people realize the importance of having good looks and appearance. A reason considered major in the growth of the aesthetic business is the increased purchasing power of the consumer. The rising disposable income is also one of the factors associated with it and has ensured the well–being of the aesthetic industry.

Key Market Players

Leading players in the market studied include Allergan PLC, Medytox Inc., Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Ipsen SA, Nestle (Nestle Skin Health), Suneva Medical Inc., Sinclair Pharma PLC, and Teoxane SA, among others. Most of the leading players focus on developing products with long–lasting effects, while some focus on making products available at low cost.