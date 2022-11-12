Broadcasting Intercom Market Industry Share, and Regional Growth Analysis 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Nov-12 — /EPR Network/ —The global broadcasting intercom market size is estimated to reach USD 14.9 billion by 2031 with a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period (2022-2031). The objectives of this study are to analyze the broadcasting intercom market, along with the provision of its data. It also have objectives to define, designate, and predict the broadcasting intercom market on the basis of the application, type, and region. 2017 has been considered the base year for this study, whereas 2022 to 2031 is considered as the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Broadcasting Intercom Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated broadcasting intercom solutions in a wide range of industries, including IT, Telecomm and retail, among others, to achieve efficient broadcasting and a better customer experience. Increased acceptance of these solutions, both wired intercom and wireless intercom also boost the growth of the market. The pandemic has had a favorable impact on the market trend toward working from home, resulting in a significant increase in the need for wireless broadcasting intercom for various remote applications and IT infrastructure.

Global Broadcasting intercom Market Dynamics

Drivers: Advancements in Video & Audio Wireless Intercom to Boost Market Growth

Technological advancements have played an imperative role in redefining the communication space in the past few decades. Wireless products continue to gain popularity across the world, as it minimizes manual tasks such as digging and assist in cutting down equipment and labor costs. Advancements in video and audio technologies over the past few years have boosted the overall prospects of the global wireless intercom market. In addition, the growing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) is another factor that is expected to drive the demand for wireless intercoms during the forecast period.

Long-range intercoms are projected to gain immense popularity in the forthcoming years due to which, the wireless intercom market is set to tread through a fruitful period in the upcoming years. Moreover, increasing focus on upgrading security and improving surveillance systems to prevent crimes in commercial as well as residential sectors is a major factor that is expected to drive the adoption of wireless intercom during the forecast period. Due to the entry of cutting-edge technologies, including Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, different types of wireless intercoms are available across globally. In addition, as business organizations continue to focus on improving internal communication, the adoption of wireless intercoms is likely to grow.

Scope of the Report

The study categorizes the broadcasting intercom market based on type, and application at the regional and global levels.

By Component Outlook (Revenue, 2018-2031, USD Million)

Wired Intercom

Wireless Intercom

By Application Outlook (Revenue, 2018-2031, USD Million)

Residential

Commercial

Government

By Region Outlook ( Revenue, 2018-2031, USD Million)

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the regions, the global broadcasting intercom market has been segmented across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Worldwide, Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the highest CAGR in the global broadcasting intercom market during the forecast period. The region includes the countries such as India, Japan, China, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. The region’s growth is primarily due to strong economic growth in the domestic emerging countries such as China, Malaysia, Singapore, and India.

New technologies, such as encryption techniques, are emerging in the wireless intercom market due to which, customers are replacing old intercoms with new ones incorporating latest technologies. Moreover, new wireless intercom base stations can be installed with existing wired intercom systems in order to use wired intercoms in a wireless mode.

Governments are expected to adopt wireless intercom to connect with different government offices to increase production and operation during the lockdown conditions in 2020.

Key Market Players

The broadcasting intercom market is mildly concentrated in nature with few numbers global players operating in the market such as