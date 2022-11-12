Gypsum Recycling Market Projected to Garner Significant Revenues by 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Nov-12 — /EPR Network/ —The global gypsum recycling market size is projected to register a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2030. Gypsum is mostly utilized as a plaster in the construction and building sector. The global market for gypsum recycling is expected to provide enormous development potential, particularly for manufacturers. Gypsum waste disposal, common on building sites, releases various toxic gases that foul odor and damage the environment. In addition, it emits a substance known as sulfur dioxide, which contributes to acid rain. Hence, manufacturers must recycle gypsum through effective management programs. Gypsum recycling also helps reduce power consumption and low emissions, which further attracts huge manufacturers to adopt the recycling process.

One of the major factors driving the growth of the gypsum recycling market is the rising demand for eco-friendly recycling techniques coupled with the adoption of strict government regulations on harmful waste. Recycled gypsum is extensively used to manufacture fresh plasterboards that minimize transportation cost, energy, and novel raw materials. Additionally, the recycled gypsum risen from construction places enhances its applicability and water penetration.

Request Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/request-sample/gypsum-recycling-market

However, when it comes to separating hazardous waste and treating recyclable materials, recycling companies face technological challenges from time to time. The gypsum recycling market is expected to grow slowly in the coming years due to high transportation costs and rewarding fees. Even so, continuing initiatives in R&D, as well as management of landfill taxes and handling of rewarding fees, are being implemented. These activities are expected to provide opportunities for growth and a global surge in the gypsum recycling market in the forecast period.

Global Gypsum Recycling Market Dynamics

Drivers : Rise in demand for recycled gypsum from various end-use industries

Recycled gypsum has numerous applications, including soil amendment, wastewater treatment, cement additive, highways, and construction and building. This, in turn, is expected to fuel demand for the gypsum recycling market throughout the forecast period. Moreover, growing end-use industries worldwide will create tremendous demand for recycled gypsum. For instance, the surge in the construction sector and government initiatives for developing highways will significantly influence the market’s growth.

Restraints: Technological challenges and high recycling costs

Recycling organizations may face technological obstacles when segregating hazardous garbage and handling recyclable materials. Moreover, high transportation expenses and remuneration fees are expected to impede the expansion of the gypsum recycling business in the future years.

Scope of the Report

The study categorizes the gypsum recycling market based on waste generation and end-use at the regional and global levels.

Direct Purchase Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/buy-now/gypsum-recycling-market?opt=2950

By Waste Generation Outlook ( Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Manufacturing

Reconstruction

Construction

Other

In 2021, the construction segment by waste generation was accounted for the largest market share in the global market of gypsum recycling.

By End-Use Outlook ( Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Soil amendment

Wastewater treatment

Cement additive

Roadways

Other End-Use

In the global gypsum recycling market, Cement additives by end-use had the largest market share in 2021.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc: https://www.marketstatsville.com/table-of-content/gypsum-recycling-market

By Region Outlook ( Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific is expected to have the highest CAGR in the global gypsum recycling market. China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific are all part of the region. During the forecast period, India and China are expected to grow faster. Construction and architectural activities in residential buildings are increasing as disposable income rises.

Request For Report Description: https://www.marketstatsville.com/gypsum-recycling-market

Key Market Players

The gypsum recycling market is mildly concentrated in nature with few numbers global players operating in the market such as New West Gypsum Recycling Limited, Saint-Gobain Construction Products UK Limited, Agri Marketing, Inc., EGRS Ltd, and FEECO International, Inc. These key players are envisioned to stay at the top of the global gypsum recycling market. Every company follows its business strategy to attain the maximum market share.