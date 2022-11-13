Immunoassays Market Is Set To Register Impressive Growth Expanding At A Healthy 6.0% CAGR By 2032 | Fact.MR Study

The global immunoassay market is forecast to grow at a 6% value CAGR, during the forecast period 2022-2032, reaching a market value of US$ 53 Billion. In 2021, the market was valued at US$ 28 Billion, and is likely to reach US$ 29.6 Billion in 2022, registering a Y-o-Y growth rate of 5.7%.

A growing number of chronic and infectious diseases, including COVID-19, can be attributed to market growth. Additionally, the growing geriatric population, which is more susceptible to chronic and infectious diseases, will contribute to growth.

Prominent Key Players Of The Immunoassay Market Survey Report: DiaSorin S.p.A.

Sysmex Corporation

bioMerieux SA

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Merck KGaA.

Competitive Landscape

The key players are taking on extensive initiatives to address the unmet needs of patients in the domain of immunoassays and stressing more on new product development, mergers and acquisitions, and regional expansion.

Molecular biology subsidiary BioFire Diagnostics, a subsidiary of BioMérieux SA, filed an application with the Food and Drug Administration in January 2020 for clearance of its BIOFIRE Blood Culture Identification 2 (BCID2) Panel. The BIOFIRE BCID2 Panel has an expanded list of antibiotic resistance genes, considerably more pathogens, and several revised targets compared to the previous BIOFIRE BCID Panel.

Siemens Healthineers announced in November 2020 that its SARS-CoV-2 IgG Antibody Test has been certified as a CE mark measurement of neutralizing antibodies. The test is an improved version of the COVID-19 antibody test it previously launched.

Maglumi HIV Ab/Ag Combi CLIA kit, Snibe Diagnostics’ fourth-generation chemiluminescence immunoassay that can detect HIV-1 and HIV-2 antibodies as well as the HIV-1 p24 antigen, obtained CE marking in April 2021, allowing it to be sold in the European Union and other regions accepting the designation.