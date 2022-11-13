Immunoassays Market Is Set To Register Impressive Growth Expanding At A Healthy 6.0% CAGR By 2032 | Fact.MR Study

The global immunoassay market is forecast to grow at a 6% value CAGR, during the forecast period 2022-2032, reaching a market value of US$ 53 Billion. In 2021, the market was valued at US$ 28 Billion, and is likely to reach US$ 29.6 Billion in 2022, registering a Y-o-Y growth rate of 5.7%.

A growing number of chronic and infectious diseases, including COVID-19, can be attributed to market growth. Additionally, the growing geriatric population, which is more susceptible to chronic and infectious diseases, will contribute to growth.

Prominent Key Players Of The Immunoassay Market Survey Report:

  • DiaSorin S.p.A.
  • Sysmex Corporation
  • bioMerieux SA
  • Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Becton
  • Dickinson and Company
  • Merck KGaA.

Competitive Landscape

The key players are taking on extensive initiatives to address the unmet needs of patients in the domain of immunoassays and stressing more on new product development, mergers and acquisitions, and regional expansion.

  • Molecular biology subsidiary BioFire Diagnostics, a subsidiary of BioMérieux SA, filed an application with the Food and Drug Administration in January 2020 for clearance of its BIOFIRE Blood Culture Identification 2 (BCID2) Panel. The BIOFIRE BCID2 Panel has an expanded list of antibiotic resistance genes, considerably more pathogens, and several revised targets compared to the previous BIOFIRE BCID Panel.
  • Siemens Healthineers announced in November 2020 that its SARS-CoV-2 IgG Antibody Test has been certified as a CE mark measurement of neutralizing antibodies. The test is an improved version of the COVID-19 antibody test it previously launched.
  • Maglumi HIV Ab/Ag Combi CLIA kitSnibe Diagnostics’ fourth-generation chemiluminescence immunoassay that can detect HIV-1 and HIV-2 antibodies as well as the HIV-1 p24 antigen, obtained CE marking in April 2021, allowing it to be sold in the European Union and other regions accepting the designation.

The report covers following Immunoassay Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Immunoassay market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Immunoassay
  • Latest industry Analysis on Immunoassay Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Immunoassay Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Immunoassay demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Immunoassay major players
  • Immunoassay Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Immunoassay demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Immunoassay Market report include:

  • How the market for Immunoassay has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Immunoassay on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Immunoassay?
  • Why the consumption of Immunoassay highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

Key Segments Covered in the Immunoassay Market Report

  • Immunoassay Market by Technology Type :
    • Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA)
    • Enzyme Linked Fluorescence Assay (ELFA)
    • Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)
    • Radioimmunoassay (RIA)
    • Others
  • Immunoassay Market by Product :
    • Analyzer Immunoassay
    • Consumable Immunoassay
  • Immunoassay Market by Application :
    • Immunoassay for Infectious Diseases
    • Immunoassay for Orthopedics
    • Immunoassay for Cardiology
    • Immunoassay for Oncology
    • Immunoassay for Endocrinology
    • Immunoassay for Other Applications
  • Immunoassay Market by End-User :
    • Immunoassay for Blood Banks
    • Immunoassay for Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories
    • Immunoassay for Others (Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies, Forensic Labs, Academic & Research Institutes, etc.)
  • Immunoassay Market by Region :
    • North America
    • Western Europe
    • Asia Pacific
    • Middle East & Africa
    • Eastern Europe
    • Latin America

