Sales Of Breast Imaging Technologies Are Expected To Increase At A CAGR Of 7% By 2027

The recent COVID-19 pandemic has compelled major stakeholders in the Breast Imaging Technologies Market such as policymakers, industry players, and investors from gamut of countries to constantly realign their approaches and strategies. These moves are necessary to deal with the setback occurred due to COVID-19 pandemic and tap into new avenues for growth of their businesses. The report on the Breast Imaging Technologies Market sheds light on all strategies employed by industry leaders to sustain in this pandemic. Through this study, the report presents reliable data on the latest policies and amendments by government bodies amid COVID-19 disruptions.

The global breast imaging technologies market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% from US$ 4.7 billion in 2022 to US$ 6.6 billion by the end of 2027.

Because of increased attention and rising investments by key companies in the research and upgrading of mammography detectors, demand for ionising technologies is predicted to rise at a 7.2% CAGR.

Competitive Landscape

Well-established organizations are implementing innovations and enhancements to improve breast cancer services as the healthcare sector looks for new strategies to provide access to high-quality care. Mid-size to smaller businesses are expanding their market presence by launching new items and minimizing the adverse effects of the treatments due to technological advancements and product improvements.

For instance :

  • In 2020, Hologic, Inc. revealed the commercial availability of its AI detection tool to assist radiologists in finding tumors in breast tomosynthesis images. The company claims that it will improve patient experience and enhance cancer diagnosis.
Segments of Breast Imaging Technologies Industry Research

  • By Type :

    • Ionizing Technologies
    • Non-ionizing Technologies

  • By End User :

    • Hospitals
    • Diagnostic Imaging Centers
    • Breast Care Centers
    • Others

  • By Region :

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia Pacific
    • Latin America
    • Middle East & Africa

