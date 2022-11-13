Global Intravenous Equipment Market To Reach US$ 16.1 Billion By 2027

The most recent Fact.MR study on the Intravenous Equipment Market provides a comprehensive overview of the industry. It provides trustworthy data on the market for Intravenous Equipment’s drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. Aside from that, the research provides a thorough picture of the demands and consumption of various products/services connected to the growth dynamics of the Intravenous Equipment Market from 2016 to 2021.

The study provides a complete analysis of several routes in various segments of the Intravenous Equipment Market from 2022 to 2032. It includes information on the Intravenous Equipment Market in several categories, including major players, competitive landscape, opportunity assessment, regional segmentation, and application/end-use analysis.

The global intravenous equipment market is worth US$ 12.3 billion and is expected to grow at a 5.6% CAGR to US$ 16.1 billion by 2027.

Competitive Landscape

The market’s major players are concentrating on integrating IV equipment such as IV infusion pumps with EHR technology.

Manufacturers of intravenous equipment are concentrating on leading economies to expand their market presence globally in light of the rapid growth in the healthcare sector.

  • A privately-owned company with its headquarters in Salamanca, Spain, Cytognos specializes in flow cytometry technologies for the diagnosis of blood cancer, detection of minimal residual disease, & immune monitoring study for blood disorders. In February 2022, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) announced its acquisition of Cytognos.
Intravenous Equipment Industry Research Segmentation

  • By Product :

    • IV Catheters
    • Securement Devices
    • Administration Sets
    • Infusion Sets
    • Drip Chambers
    • Others

  • End User :

    • Hospitals
    • Clinics
    • Ambulatory Care Centers
    • Others

  • By Region :

    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia & Oceania
    • MEA

This paper provides readers with insights and analyses on the following topics:

The most recent guidelines in significant sectors impacting total demand in the Intravenous Equipment Market
Detailed profiles of several firms working in this market
Significant patterns highlight large investments by prominent owners in a variety of countries.
Consumer preferences are shifting, and the latest trends in important industries are emerging.
Recent investment prospects in many technology and product/service categories
varying demand and consumption of various product sectors
The insights and projections presented in this study are the result of extensive research by Factmr analysts. This report’s unique strategy and effective guidance will assist players in comprehending the growth dynamics of the Intravenous Equipment Market.

