Global Intravenous Equipment Market To Reach US$ 16.1 Billion By 2027

The most recent Fact.MR study on the Intravenous Equipment Market provides a comprehensive overview of the industry. It provides trustworthy data on the market for Intravenous Equipment’s drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. Aside from that, the research provides a thorough picture of the demands and consumption of various products/services connected to the growth dynamics of the Intravenous Equipment Market from 2016 to 2021.

The study provides a complete analysis of several routes in various segments of the Intravenous Equipment Market from 2022 to 2032. It includes information on the Intravenous Equipment Market in several categories, including major players, competitive landscape, opportunity assessment, regional segmentation, and application/end-use analysis.

The global intravenous equipment market is worth US$ 12.3 billion and is expected to grow at a 5.6% CAGR to US$ 16.1 billion by 2027.

Competitive Landscape The market's major players are concentrating on integrating IV equipment such as IV infusion pumps with EHR technology. Manufacturers of intravenous equipment are concentrating on leading economies to expand their market presence globally in light of the rapid growth in the healthcare sector. A privately-owned company with its headquarters in Salamanca, Spain, Cytognos specializes in flow cytometry technologies for the diagnosis of blood cancer, detection of minimal residual disease, & immune monitoring study for blood disorders. In February 2022, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) announced its acquisition of Cytognos. Intravenous Equipment Industry Research Segmentation By Product : IV Catheters Securement Devices Administration Sets Infusion Sets Drip Chambers Others

End User : Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory Care Centers Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA

