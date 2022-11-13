Worldwide Demand For Medical Aesthetic Devices Is Anticipated To Increase At A Stupendous CAGR Of 10% By 2027

From 2022 to 2027, there will be a phenomenal CAGR of 10% in the demand for medical aesthetic devices worldwide. The market for medical aesthetic devices is expected to grow from its estimated value of US$ 13.7 billion in 2022 to US$ 22 billion in 2027.

Due to rising public awareness about improving facial features, sales of face aesthetic goods are predicted to expand at a strong CAGR of 12% through 2027.

The recent COVID-19 epidemic has prompted significant stakeholders in the Medical Aesthetic Devices Market, including policymakers, industry players, and investors from across the globe, to continually realign their methods and plans. These actions are required to deal with the setback caused by the COVID-19 epidemic and to explore new possibilities for corporate growth. The Medical Aesthetic Devices Market research throws light on the measures used by industry leaders to survive this pandemic. The research delivers trustworthy data on the most recent policies and adjustments made by government entities in the midst of COVID-19 disruptions through this investigation.

Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers of medical aesthetic devices employ a variety of tactics to maintain their market-leading positions. Top companies in the aesthetic devices market are focused on introducing novel advanced esthetic devices to diversify their product offerings and broaden their portfolio.

For instance :

  • In 2021, the Facial Sculpting Wand was introduced by Shani Darden Skincare, Inc. Vibration therapy is employed by the gadget to give the face a more toned and sharp appearance.
Key Segments in Medical Aesthetic Devices Industry Research

  • By Type :

    • Facial Aesthetic Products
    • Body Contouring Devices
    • Cosmetic Implants
    • Hair Removal Devices
    • Skin Aesthetic Devices
    • Others

  • By End User :

    • Hospitals
    • Medical Spas
    • Beauty Centers
    • Home Settings

  • By Region :

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia Pacific
    • Latin America
    • Middle East & Africa

This research provides thorough information on:

Along with a focus on future changes in the post-COVID era, significant regulations and standards are enacted by government authorities.
Studying strategies from rich and developing nations will help players recover from the COVID-19 outbreak by revealing what factors are crucial.
estimation of the size and proportions of significant product segments
Analyses of numerous technologies that are vital to the growth of the market for medical aesthetic devices
A summary of current and future research and development efforts by private Bacteriophage industry participants and public entities
a thorough examination of the financial repercussions that the COVID-19 epidemic would likely have in many global locales in the months to come

Contact:
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Express Press Release Distribution