Global Inflatable Penile Implant Sales Are Expected To Reach US$ 212 Million By 2027

The global market for penile implants is now valued at US$ 272.4 million. By 2027, global sales of penile implants are expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.2%, totaling US$ 303.7 million.

Global inflatable penile implant sales are predicted to grow at a 2.6% CAGR over the next five years, reaching US$ 212 million by 2027, because to continued advances in inflatable penile prosthesis, such as more durable and flexible components.

The study provides a complete analysis of potential opportunities in major market categories for penile implants from 2022 to 2032. Through several parts, including major players, competitive landscape, opportunity assessment, regional segmentation, and application/end-use analysis, it provides information on the penile implants market.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies in the penile implants industry include Coloplast, Boston Scientific, Rigicon Inc., and Zephyr Surgical Implants (ZSI).

Recent Developments in Penile Implants Market

  • The two most popular inflatable three-piece penile implants used in the surgical procedure are Rigicon’s Infla10 and Boston Scientific’s AMS 700.
  • A novel approach to the treatment of erectile dysfunction was introduced in March 2019 by the Palm Beach Gardens Medical Centre, a medical facility with headquarters in Florida. For those patients with erectile dysfunction, the program offers penile prosthesis.
  • In July 2019, Boston Scientific Corporation introduced Tactra, its newest malleable penile implant product, as a treatment for erectile dysfunction.
Key Segments in Penile Implants Industry Research

  • By Type :

    • Inflatable Implants
    • Non-inflatable Implants

  • End User :

    • Hospitals
    • Ambulatory Surgery Centers
    • Urology Centers
    • Others

  • By Region :

    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia & Oceania
    • MEA

