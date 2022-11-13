Global Inflatable Penile Implant Sales Are Expected To Reach US$ 212 Million By 2027

CITY, Country, 2022-Nov-11 — /EPR Network/ —

The global market for penile implants is now valued at US$ 272.4 million. By 2027, global sales of penile implants are expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.2%, totaling US$ 303.7 million.

Global inflatable penile implant sales are predicted to grow at a 2.6% CAGR over the next five years, reaching US$ 212 million by 2027, because to continued advances in inflatable penile prosthesis, such as more durable and flexible components.

The study provides a complete analysis of potential opportunities in major market categories for penile implants from 2022 to 2032. Through several parts, including major players, competitive landscape, opportunity assessment, regional segmentation, and application/end-use analysis, it provides information on the penile implants market.

