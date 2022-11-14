Spa Market Forecast Analysis by Manufacturer, Types, Applications and Regions 2022 – 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Nov 14, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Spa Industry Overview

The global Spa Market size is expected to reach USD 117.9 billion by 2028, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2021 to 2028. Unhealthy lifestyles have increased the need for stress management, mental clarity, and system detoxification. The growing need to maintain a physically and mentally healthy lifestyle is expected to drive the market. Moreover, rising disposable incomes, changing lifestyles, and an increasing population are expected to propel market growth.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic had a significant impact on the industry, as businesses were forced to close or enforce stringent hygiene requirements and regulations for their workers and visitors. In a March 2020 survey of the spa industry professionals worldwide, 31.0% predicted that the number of spa visits decreased by more than 70.0% during the pandemic compared to the same period the previous year.

The ability to avoid unwanted interaction can lead to set new standards for the hotel industry. Sanitizers are the new tabletop focus and all staff members are expected to wear face masks and gloves. Hotel owners and asset managers are planning new SOPs and safety measures during the hotel closure and ensuring transparency and direct contact with guests.

Spa Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global spa market based on service type and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Hotel/Resorts Spa, Destination Spa, Day/Salon Spa, Medical Spa, Mineral Spring Spa and Others.

The hotel/resorts spa segment dominated the market and held the largest revenue share of 37.4% in 2020 owing to the rising wellness tourism around the world.

The destination spa segment is likely to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period due to growing demand for traditional spas such as Swedish, Ayurveda, and Turkish massage. The majority of people visit destination spas for week-long programs to -start their fitness or work on a particular problem.

Spa Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central and Middle America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

Major players in the industry are focusing on introducing various packages in the spa segment. Premium and luxury spa packages are gaining traction among higher-income consumers. The growing trend of digitalization in spa services is increasing the competition among players and is also presenting opportunities for new entrants in the market.

Some prominent players in the global Spa market include

Planet Beach

Hot Springs Resort & Spa

Four Seasons Hotel Limited

Massage Envy

Lanserhof

Jade Mountain

Rancho La Puerta

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

Omni Hotels & Resorts

Emirates Palace Spa

