Surge Suppression IC Market To Surge At A Robust Pace In Terms Of Revenue Over 2031

According to the latest study by Fact.MR, surge suppression IC market is expected to grow significantly over the projected forecast period (2021-2031). Increased focus for the security of power supply and expanding interest for utility clients have provided a positive outlook to the suppression IC market. Moreover, constant demand for suppression IC from electrical & electronics has propelled the demand and sales of suppression IC and is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.8% over the projected forecast period

What is Driving Demand for Surge Suppression IC?

Developing utilization of electrical hardware and expanding interest for utility clients for security of the power supply coupled with focus on the significance of improving the dependability and power quality degrees of surge suppression ICs is driving the dynamic business.

Additionally, protection against power surges can save costly electronic things and gear from being harmed. This has intensified the interest in suppression ICs all around the world. Expansion in the interest for high innovative electrical gear, with ascend in expendable livelihoods, is the excellent factor propelling the suppression IC market.

Moreover, with expanding utilization of electronic gear in assembling offices, enterprises, and the private area, the requirement for power-quality security hardware is getting fundamental. Thus above-discussed factors have been bolstering the demand and sales of suppression IC and are projected to drive the sales by the end of the forecast period.

Rising Demand for Hi-Tech Appliances Will Propel the Surge Suppression IC Market

Ascent in populace and expanding financial advancements in the agricultural countries, the interest for hi-tech electronic appliances is on rising. With developing industrialization and expansion in discretionary cash flow, the way of life has improved. Consequently, the utilization and spending on electronic things have dramatically grown over the years.

Additionally, appropriation of high-end electronic hardware like LCD, LED, workstations, clothes washers, and TVs in the emerging nations are the main considerations behind the rise in demand and sales of suppression IC.

Moreover, interest in profoundly hi-tech and modern appliances, for example, LED TVs, PCs, printers, and modern control gear like PLCs, microwaves, clothes washers, and cautions, is rising quickly thus driving the suppression IC market at a significant rate. Thus above-discussed factors have contributed substantially to rising demand for suppression IC, bolstering the market at higher single-digit CAGR.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Surge Suppression IC?

Some of the key prominent players in the industry includes

  • Analog Devices Inc.
  • Bourns Inc.
  • Diodes Incorporated
  • Maxim Integrated
  • NXP USA Inc.
  • ON Semiconductor
  • Rochester Electronics LLC
  • STMicroelectronics
  • Texas Instruments
  • Kinetic Technologies
  • Mornsun Power.

Aforementioned players have mainly relied on inorganic growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to expand their businesses and increase consumer base.

Market Report Highlights:

  • Detailed overview of the parent market
  • Changing market dynamics in the industry
  • In-depth market segmentation
  • Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
  • Recent industry trends and developments
  • Competitive landscape
  • Strategies of key players and products offered
  • Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

Key Segments

  • By Packaging Type
    • Bulk
    • Cut Tape
    • Digi Reel
    • Strip
    • Tape and Reel
    • Tube
  • By Operating Voltage
    • 0 – 100V
    • 100V – 500V
    • 500V – 850V
  • By Technology
    • External Switch
    • Internal Switch
  • By Use Case
    • Automotive
    • Ethernet
    • General Purpose
    • Portable equipment
    • SLIC
    • USB-OTG
    • USB-TYPE C
  • By Response Time
    • 100 ns
    • 250 ns
  • By Region
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia
    • Oceania
    • Middle East & Africa

