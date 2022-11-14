Leukocyte Count Testing Market Value Projected To Expand By 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Nov-14 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the latest research by Fact.MR, the leukocyte count testing market is set to witness exponential growth with over 7%-8% CAGR during 2021-2031. Increasing bacterial infection with the growing adoption of point of care devices will witness a promising growth outlook for leukocyte count testing in the long run. Technological advancement in devices for leukocyte testing provides momentum to the leukocyte count testing market with double-digit expected CAGR over forecast years.

What is Driving Demand for Leukocyte count testing?

The increasing prevalence of the chronic disorder, cancer coupled with the growing adoption of digital devices to optimize patient care are the major factors expected to accelerate the market over forecast years. National Cancer Institute recorded that, in the U.S, around 1,735,350 new cases and around 609,640 deaths caused by cancer registered in 2018.

Other factors such as the significant increase in capital investments by the government and medical device manufacturers, technological advancements in mobile healthcare are also expected to propel the leukocyte count testing market in long run.

Besides, the benefits of testing at home, smartphone compatibility, user-friendliness, patient convenience of leukocyte count testing are also anticipated providing an optimistic growth to the market over the upcoming years.

Key Segments

By Product Type Automatic Manual

By Modal Benchtop Portable

By End User Hospital Clinics At home Others

By Region North America The U.S. Canada Latin America Brazil, Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia BENELUX Rest of Europe South Asia India Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Rest of South Asia East Asia China Japan South Korea Oceania Australia New Zealand Middle East and Africa GCC Countries South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Leukocyte count testing?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of leukocyte count testing include

Hemocue

Unico

Electronics India

Woodley Equipment Company Ltd

Radiometer Medical ApS

Erma Inc.

Shenzhen Prokan Electronics Inc.

NanoEnTek Inc.

Glaswarenfabrik Karl Hecht GmbH & Co KG

