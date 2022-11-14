Revenue Growth Predicted For Galley Tapes Market By 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Nov-14 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the latest research by Fact.MR, galley tapes market is set to witness steady growth of 4.2% during 2021-2031. It is evident that, there has been a delay in the manufacturing of aircraft, owing to multiple manufacturing plants being shut. Besides, as aircraft manufacturing experiences demand delays, this would trickle down to these tapes market as well.

However, in the medium term, as the global economy starts to revive, and manufacturing facilities become operational once again, demand is poised to witness a steady recovery in medium term, with an optimistic growth outlook in the long run. Muted demand from the aerospace industry will mean limited opportunities in near future, however, sales of galley tapes in the defense aviation sector will provide momentum in the meantime.

What is Driving Demand for Galley Tapes?

The demand for air travel is poised to increase in developing countries due to the rising urge for commuting using airplanes owing to ever-increasing residual incomes and shorter commute times. This will augment the growth of the aviation sector, which will in turn fuel the growth of the global galley tapes market.

A rise in the replacements of old aircraft with state-of-the-art aircraft in accordance with the environmental regulations will surely aid towards the growth of its demand in the developed economies. Moreover, aircraft repair services are expected to grow at a rapid pace as the majority of the countries are undertaking repair of older aircraft from time to time. This would drive the demand for tapes and accessories used during the repair activities, and in turn, drive the sales of these tapes as well.

With the rising demand for fuel-saving and manufacturing lightweight aircraft, various initiatives are being taken by the governments in order to boost the aviation sector in the developing economies opens forth new avenues of opportunities for these tapes market.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Galley Tapes?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of galley tapes include

3M Company

Nitto Denko Corporation

Avery Dennison Corporation

Tesa SE

Scapa Group plc

Intertape Polymer Group

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

Berry Global Inc.

Advance Tapes International

Stokvis Tapes BV

Shurtape Technologies

LLC

DeWAL Industries

MBK Tape Solutions

GERGONNE – The Adhesive Solution

Adhesives Research Inc.

American Biltrite Inc.

Can-Do National Tape Inc.

Av-DEC Inc.

JTAPE Limited

Fralock Innovative Materials Manufacturing & Automation

UltraTape

Mask-Off Company Inc.

Key Segments

By Resin Type Rubber Acrylic Epoxy Silicone Polyurethane Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Cyanoacrylate Butyl

By Material type Foil Film Foam Glass cloth Paper Cloth

By End-use Industry Commercial aviation Civil aviation Military aviation

By Region North America US & Canada Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America Europe Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe East Asia China, Japan, South Korea South Asia India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia Oceania Australia and New Zealand Middle East and Africa GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa



