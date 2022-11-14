Air Sanitizer Market Is Expected To Grow By 5.6% By 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Nov-14 — /EPR Network/ —

The demand for air sanitizer is rising strongly at a rapid rate because of the growing concern about air pollution levels both indoors and outdoors. The market is projected to be determined by the increasing pollution levels and rising airborne diseases in urban areas. According to the latest research by Fact. MR., the CAGR is expected to grow by 5.6% during the forecast period.

Besides, the improved living standards, growing health consciousness, and rising disposable income are likely to fuel the overall growth. The mounting adoption of equipment for controlling air pollution, especially in emerging regions, is foreseen to drive growth over the forecast period.

The rising consciousness about a healthy lifestyle, especially among the youth of urban areas, is anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth.

What is Driving Demand for Air Sanitizer?

Factors such as mounting consciousness for health and rising airborne diseases among consumers are driving the growth. Airborne diseases are taking place through air pollution from industrial areas which is continually developing a big threat to the environment as well as the health of individuals.

In the historical period, air sanitizer has been seen a hike in demand driven by the increasing concerns towards health issues and degrading air quality.

Despite the several technological improvements, air sanitizers have been alleged as a luxury item in both emerging and underdeveloped countries particularly in the residential and commercial segments, owing to the high maintenance and installation cost. Thus, in turn, is expected to impede the growth of the product.

As the world is moving towards globalization, the growth of public and private infrastructure has flowed, with substantial construction projects being undertaken by numerous countries to develop transport facilities, airports, seaports, and housing.

Unfortunately, the above-mentioned developments have led to an increased level of pollution due to a reduction in forest cover. Additionally, commercial and residential buildings are growing their dependency on air conditioners which subsidize particulate emission matter. Hence, the demand is increasing across all regions.

The Commercial Segment Likely to Augment Air Sanitizer Sales

The commercial segment has been holding a prominent share due to the rising demand in academic establishments and workplace areas. It is anticipated to display robust growth over the forecast period.

By commercial application segment corporate offices, healthcare facilities, hospitality, schools, and educational institutes, laboratories, and alternate recreational facilities, air sanitizers are widely used. Air sanitizer’s mostly put in offices so as to take care of the air quality of indoor.

As per National Safety Council (NSC), a human spends an average of 90% of their time indoors. The manufacturers face major challenges in developing and designing products to recognize composite indoor impurities and control them.

These indoor pollutants can release gases like nitrogen dioxide and carbon monoxide, which are difficult to breathe with conservative air filters. Rapid urbanization is anticipated to drive the level of growth whereas the residential application phase is anticipated to register a CAGR accelerating over the forecasted period.

North America Air Sanitizer Market Outlook

The North American region is likely to hold a major amount of share in the forecast period. The market has mellowed at a sharp pace with contributions from every application and technology.

The U.S. is among the eminent countries in the region producing pollution due to the presence of numerous industries. The introduction of severe regulation by the Environmental Protection Agency and Clean Air Act is expected to swell the demand for the products over the forecast period.

The rising installation of monitoring systems for comprehensive ambient air quality, coupled with the implementation and development of governing actions and consolidating management programs on air quality to create awareness among people, is estimated to swell the demand in the North American region over the coming years.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Air Sanitizer?

A large number of producers and manufacturers are present globally due to the rising industrial sectors. Some of the prominent players are

Allrier UV

American Ultraviolet

Ancrown

Atlantic Ultraviolet

ClorDisys

Dual Motion

Euri Lighting

First health

Germawayuv

Germozap

Goldensea UV

iHome

Larson Electronics

Lifesmart

MRSA-UV LLC.

Ottlite

Pure UVC

Richtech

Sanitaire

Trustech UV

UVC Cleaning Systems

UVD Robots

L.G.

Unilizer Tower

World Precision Instrument.

These key players are engaged in a number of business tactics to seizure more revenue share and bear market competition. For Instance, in 2020, LG had added new products into their PuriCare Air Purifiers portfolio, PuriCare Mini and LG PuriCare 360° Air Purifier.

An Adaptive Approach to Modern-day Research Needs

Air Sanitizer Market Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Key Segments

· By UV Output

Below 50 W 50-80 W 80 – 120 W 120 – 200 W Above 200 W



· By Coverage Area

Up to 200 sq. ft. 201 – 300 sq. ft. 301 – 500 sq. ft. 501 – 800 sq. ft. Above 800 sq. ft.



· By Mobility

Wall / Roof Mounted Portable



· By Application

Commercial Corporate Offices Healthcare Facilities Hospitality Schools & Educational Institutes Laboratories Transport and Logistics Others Residential



· By Sales Channel

Online Sales Direct to Customer Third Party Online Modern Trade Channel Specialty Stores Convenience Stores



· By Region

North America US & Canada Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America Europe Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Benelux, and Rest of Europe. East Asia China, Japan, South Korea South Asia India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia. Oceania Australia and New Zealand Middle East and Africa GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East and Africa.



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.

