Industrial Starch Market is anticipated to augment the demand for industrial starches.

Industrial Starch Industry Overview

The global industrial starch market size is expected to reach USD 167.50 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2020 to 2028. The increasing consumption of convenience food products, coupled with the growth of the pharmaceutical and paper industry, is anticipated to augment the demand for industrial starches.

Industrial Starch Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global industrial starch market on the basis of source, product, application, and region:

Based on the Source Insights, the market is segmented into Corn, Wheat, Cassava, Potato and Others

Corn held the largest share of over 76.0% in 2020 in terms of revenue. Corn starch is a carbohydrate extracted from the endosperm of corn seeds. Corn starch is gluten-free and thereby is gaining traction in the market. It is a good source of energy and prevents low blood sugar in individuals with nocturnal hypoglycemia.

Wheat starch is widely used in the paper industry as an adhesive for surface coating and the production of corrugated boards. It is also used in cotton finishing and laundry sizing, where it aids in offering an excellent finish.

Cassava starch is used as a water-binding and texturizing agent and helps to achieve desired viscosity in food products. The high viscosity, binding, and water-holding properties of cassava starch make it ideal for various food applications.

Potato starch is gluten-free and thereby widely used as an alternative to flour in bakery products. This can be attributed to a rising number of health-conscious consumers having a greater preference for gluten-free, chemical-free, and additive-free products.

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Native Starch and Starch Derivatives & Sweeteners, Cationic Starch, Ethylated Starch, Oxidized Starch, Acid Modified Starch and Unmodified Starch

Native starch and starch derivatives and sweeteners held the largest revenue share of over 60.0% in 2020. Native starches are the original form of starch. These are widely used in formulations of foods, pharmaceuticals, and other industrial products.

and sweeteners held the largest revenue share of over 60.0% in 2020. Native starches are the original form of starch. These are widely used in formulations of foods, pharmaceuticals, and other industrial products. Cationic starch has been used in the paper industry. The capability of the cationic starch to bond the cellulose fibers together results in increasing the internal strength of the paper.

Ethylated starch, acid-modified starch, and oxidized starch are widely used in size press, tub, and calendars to improve sheet strength, stiffness, and surface characteristics. Unmodified starch is used in the production of corrugated boards; coated & sized papers; paperboards; and adhesives, while it is also used in food processing in salad dressings; beers; and canned foods.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Food & Beverage, Feed, Pharmaceuticals and Others

The rising utilization of industrial starch in the bakery and confectionery sector is expected to have a positive impact on market growth over the forecast period. Expanding demand for on-the-go food products and various beverages from the young and working population is expected to drive the segment.

Industrial starches are used in animal feed, aquaculture feed, and pet food products on account of their binding and stabilizing properties.

products on account of their binding and stabilizing properties. Functionalities of starch such as biodegradability, biocompatibility, and gel-forming ability have resulted in its increased applications in the pharmaceutical industry.

Industrial starches are used in various end-use applications such as paper and boards, textiles, organic chemicals, enzymes, plastics, and glues. They are used to enhance the strength of paper and used as adhesives for bonding layers of corrugated boards.

Industrial Starch Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The industry is highly competitive owing to the growing initiatives of market players to offer well-differentiated products. The flourishing food and beverage industry and the surging demand for thickeners, sizing agents, binding agents, and texture enhancers are further driving market players to offer high-quality food-grade starch products.

Some prominent players in the global industrial starch market include:

Cargill, Incorporated

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Ingredion Incorporated

Tate & Lyle PLC

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

Grain Processing Corporation

Roquette Frères

Tereos Group

Royal Cosun

Altia Industrial

Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited

General Starch Limited

Eiamheng

Coöperatie Koninklijke Avebe U.A.

Galam Group

Order a free sample PDF of the Industrial Starch Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.