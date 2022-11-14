North America Ceramic Tiles Market Segment Forecasts, 2020 – 2028

North America Ceramic Tiles Industry Overview

The North America ceramic tiles market size is expected to reach USD 30.67 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2028. The availability of ceramic tiles in a wide range of products including porcelain, glazed, and scratch-free ceramic tiles, coupled with their superior properties including durability, rigidity, and abrasion resistance, is expected to propel the product demand over the forecast period.

North America Ceramic Tiles Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the North America ceramic tiles market on the basis of product, application, end use, and country:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Glazed Ceramic Tiles, Porcelain Tiles, Scratch-free Ceramic Tiles and Others

Porcelain tiles dominated the market with a revenue share of 50.7% in 2020. Porcelain tiles offer excellent durability, along with chemical, stain, mold, and bacteria resistance, which makes them a popular choice amongst their counterparts.

Scratch-free ceramic tiles are gaining popularity owing to their strength as these tiles are capable of providing protection against severe abrasion and wear. This promotes the use of these products in outdoor applications, including landscapes, pathways, parking, shop floors, and external wall cladding.

Other types of ceramic tiles include terracotta and other digitally and non-digitally structured tiles, which also include tiles that are used in public spaces to aid visually impaired people. High-density terracotta tile is more resistant to cracking as compared to low-density terracotta tiles, thereby making them suitable for use in heavy-duty applications.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Residential and Commercial

The commercial end-use segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 54.8% in 2020. Rising demand for highly durable and cost-efficient ceramic flooring for use in the high-traffic commercial and industrial sectors is projected to drive the market over the forecast period. Ceramic floorings are emerging as cost-effective and eco-friendly solutions and are increasingly used in various sectors, including healthcare buildings and industrial front offices.

The residential end-use segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The ceramic tiles are used in residential construction owing to their highly durable nature and high resistance to shock, stain, dirt, and scratch, which are the primary requirements for household installations.

Ceramic floorings are available in a wide range of colors, patterns, shapes, and sizes; suitable for use in outdoor and indoor residential spaces. They can be textured or smoothed and are available in a range of finishes, including natural stone and wood, making them a popular choice among consumers.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Wall Tiles, Floor Tiles and Others

The floor tiles application segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 59.4% in 2020. Ceramic tiles are increasingly used on floors, walls, cladding, and countertops. Ceramic floor tiles are gaining popularity owing to their superior durability and excellent strength.

Ceramic wall tiles are increasingly used in residential applications, like halls, lobbies, and bedrooms. Product manufacturers or contractors/installers recommend wall tile sizes by examining the area of installation. Large-sized wall tiles are increasingly gaining traction these days. In addition, planks are gaining popularity for bathroom walls.

Improvements in production technology have made it possible to produce tiles of larger dimensions, which are thin and lightweight as compared to other tiles. Large-sized tiles are predominantly used in commercial spaces, including airports, corporate offices, and healthcare facilities.

North America Ceramic Tile Country Outlook

S.

Canada

Mexico

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Prominent manufacturers of the product in the region have been adopting various strategies including investments, agreements, partnerships, contracts, production capacity expansion, joint ventures, and collaborations to enhance their market presence.

Some prominent players in the North America ceramic tiles market include:

Roca Tile USA

Daltile

Florim Ceramiche S.P.A.

Crossville Inc.

Marazzi

Mirage Granito Ceramico USA Inc.

Grupo Lamosa

Mohawk Industries Inc.

Ceramica del Conca Spa

Interceramic

Pamesa Ceramica Compactto S.L.U.

Keratile S.L.U.

Equipe Ceramicas, S.L.U.

Vitromex USA, Inc.

Porcelanicos HDC Ctra

Tarkett

