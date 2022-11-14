Europe Squalene Market $99.12 Million By 2030

Europe Squalene Industry Overview

The Europe squalene market size is expected to reach USD 99.12 million by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2021 to 2030. Increasing usage of squalene in pharmaceutical products as an adjuvant for immune enhancement is one of the major factors driving the demand.

Europe Squalene Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Europe squalene market on the basis of source, end use, and country:

Based on the Source Insights, the market is segmented into Animal, Plants and Synthetic

Plant sources accounted for the largest revenue share of over 80.0% in 2020 and are anticipated to maintain their lead in the future. Changing regulatory scenarios across the region is driving the plant-based squalene segment. Regulations promoting the use of plant-based squalene over animal-based squalene, coupled with R&D efforts related to them, are expected to shift the manufacturing trend toward plant-based squalene in the near future.

In terms of volume, synthetic squalene is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period. Other than plant-derived squalene, its synthetically derived counterparts from genetically engineered yeast cells have gained traction owing to their efficacy as vaccine adjuvants.

Major cosmetic manufacturers like L’Oreal and Unilever source plant-based or synthetic-based squalene for producing various cosmetic products. Biotechnological advancements have developed synthetic techniques to produce squalene, however, the yields are not sufficient to fulfill the demand on a global scale.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Nutraceuticals, Food & Beverages and Others

The personal care and cosmetics segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 70.0% in 2020. The growing demand for high-quality cosmetic products and the beneficial properties of squalene are driving the market demand for various formulations.

In the personal care and cosmetics industry, squalene has become a vital ingredient in skincare owing to its several properties, such as translucid, the absence of toxicity, moisturizing properties, low odor, and sensorial properties, making it one of the preferred emollients. In cosmetics, squalene finds application in skincare, sun care, hair care, and others.

and cosmetics industry, squalene has become a vital ingredient in skincare owing to its several properties, such as translucid, the absence of toxicity, moisturizing properties, low odor, and sensorial properties, making it one of the preferred emollients. In cosmetics, squalene finds application in skincare, sun care, hair care, and others. The pharmaceuticals segment is poised to expand at the fastest revenue-based CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period on account of the increasing use of squalene in over-the-counter medications and numerous health supplements.

Nutraceuticals are foods, natural extracts, or ingredients that play a vital role in promoting health. Toxicological studies show that squalene when consumed orally has better tolerance and faster absorbance compared to cholesterol.

are foods, natural extracts, or ingredients that play a vital role in promoting health. Toxicological studies show that squalene when consumed orally has better tolerance and faster absorbance compared to cholesterol. Other end uses of squalene include its use in repellents, high-grade machine oils, bactericides, rubber, surface-active agents, artificial and natural silk, aromatics, chemicals, and organic color matter. Traditionally shark liver oil was used as a lubricant owing to its melting point of -75°C and boiling point of 330°C, in streetlamps, for coating the hulls of wooden boats, and as a preservative for preventing marine fouling.

Europe Squalene Country Outlook

K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Portugal

Benelux

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is highly competitive due to the general quantity of shipments fulfilled in high volumes and product variations offered by several local and multinational players. Mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are some of the commonly adopted strategies by market players to reduce the overall cost of the product and sustain in the highly competitive arena.

Some prominent players in the Europe squalene market include:

efpbiotek

Gracefruit Limited

VESTAN

Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH

Sophim

Kuraray Europe GmbH

Maruha Nichiro Corporation

Wilshire Technologies Inc.

Order a free sample PDF of the Europe Squalene Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.