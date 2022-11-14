Companion Animal Ear Infection Treatment Market Demands, Trends and Business Outlook 2028

Companion Animal Ear Infection Treatment Industry Overview

The global companion animal ear infection treatment market size is expected to reach USD 877.3 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.56% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing prevalence of ear infections in companion animals is one of the factors responsible for the market growth. An ear infection is a second-most common condition in canines. Otitis Externa is a common disorder and one of the top reasons for increase dvet visits.

Companion Animal Ear Infection Treatment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global companion animal ear infection treatment market on the basis of product, disease type, mode of administration, animal type, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Anti-bacterial, Anti-fungal, Corticosteroids, Others.

The anti-bacterial product segment held the largest revenue share of over 44% in 2020. The segment will retain the leading position throughout the forecast period due to the rising cases of ear infections in pets. The highest incidence of ear diseases is otitis externa and the main reason for this disease is associated with a bacterial infection. The segment is further segmented into aminoglycosides, fluoroquinolones, and others. Aminoglycosides led the market as it is the most widely used antibiotics in companion animals.

led the market as it is the most widely used in companion animals. On the other hand, the corticosteroid product segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028.

Based on the Disease Type Insights, the market is segmented into Otitis Externa, Otitis Media, Otitis Interna.

The otitis externa disease type segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 65% in 2020. Due to the typical quadruped ear canal of pets, infections are not always apparent causing them to worsen, if left unattended. Symptoms include swelling, itchiness, redness of the skin, head shaking, increased discharge, and scaly skin.

The otitis media disease type segment also held a substantial share in 2020 and is estimated to expand further at the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Otitis media affects the middle part of the ear canal and is typically a secondary development in up to 50% of chronic OE cases.

Based on the Mode of Administration Insights, the market is segmented into Topical, Oral and Otic.

The topical mode of administration segment held the largest revenue share of over 53% in 2020. The topical products include ointments, creams, drops, lotion, etc. Topical ear medications are often sufficient to treat infectious or inflammatory ear conditions.

The otic segment is expected to record the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. There are numerous otic products available in the market. EASOTIC Otic Suspension from Virbacacts is a fast-acting and easy-to-use treatment.

Based on the Animal Type Insights, the market is segmented into Dogs, Cats and Others.

The dog’s animal type segment dominated the market with a share of over 45% in 2020. Ear infections in dogs are the second-most prevalent medical condition for veterinary visits, according to a 2020 study by Nationwide. In addition, increasing dog ownership in both developed and developing countries are contributing to the growth of the segment.

On the other hand, the cat’s animal type segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of more than 6.5% over the forecast period. Increased concerns regarding the health and hygiene of cats are driving the growth of this segment.

Companion Animal Ear Infection Treatment Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is highly competitive with the presence of many large- and small-scale industry players. Most companies focus on R&D, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to gain a higher market share.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global companion animal ear infection treatment market include,

Zoetis

Elanco

Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Merck & Co., Inc.

Vetoquinol

Penn Veterinary Supply, Inc.

Virbac S.A.

Ceva Santé Animale

Vedco, Inc.

