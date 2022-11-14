Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Share and Business Opportunity to 2028

Hospital Acquired Infection Control Industry Overview

The global hospital acquired infection control market size is anticipated to reach USD 8.1 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a lucrative CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2028. The key factors driving the market growth include the rising incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs), supportive government initiatives, and the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has emerged as a major catalyst for the market as it led to increased awareness and concern over HAIs. The demand for infection control equipment and consumables also stemmed from the need to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global hospital acquired infection control market on the basis of type, end user, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Equipment, Services and Consumables.

As of 2020, the consumables segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 47.0%. This is owing to the high usage of consumables in hospitals and ambulatory centers coupled with increasing investments in R&D by market players.

The services segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period. These include disinfection-as-a-service, design, and implementation of infection control programs, and software for monitoring compliance, among others. The demand is expected to increase in the coming years due to increasing awareness levels and supportive policies promoted by the government authorities.

Based on the End-user Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals and Intensive Care Units (ICUs), Ambulatory Surgical and Diagnostic Centers, Others (Nursing Homes and Maternity Centers).

The hospitals and Intensive Care Units (ICUs) segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 46.0% in 2020. According to a study conducted by the Kerman University of Medical Sciences in Iran, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the incidence of nosocomial (HAIs) infections was higher due to the long duration of hospital stay, admissions, and the implementation of procedures even though the number of patients admitted to ICUs was less than as compared to other wards.

The ambulatory surgical and diagnostic centers segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period. The custom-made products offered by the competitors specific to ASCs are expected to boost the adoption of HAIs control products in coming years. Steris for example provides a range of steam sterilizers designed for a variety of small spaces including ambulatory surgery centers and satellite locations to provide quick turnaround.

Hospital Acquired Infection Control Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market for hospital acquired infection control is competitive in nature. Market players are undertaking strategic initiatives, such as customer acquisition, strategic partnerships, strengthening of distribution network, and R&D. Key players are also involved in portfolio diversification and investments in new technologies to increase market share.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global hospital acquired infection control market include,

Olympus Corporation

BD

Getinge AB

Xenex Disinfection Services Inc.

3M

STERIS

ASP (Advanced Sterilization Products)

Ecolab

Belimed AG

KCWW (Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc.)

