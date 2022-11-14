Smart Card In Healthcare Market Growth, Latest Trends & Dynamics By 2028

Smart Card In Healthcare Industry Overview

The global smart card in healthcare market size is expected to reach USD 2.46 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2021 to 2028. Growing initiatives by market players and governments of various countries for the implementation of smart cards in the healthcare system are fueling market growth. Furthermore, compliance with smart cards with HIPAA as well as ARRA is expected to boost the market growth.

Smart Card In Healthcare Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global smart card in healthcare market on the basis of product type, component, and region:

Based on the Product Type Insights, the market is segmented into Hybrid, Contactless, Contact-based, Dual-interface.

Contactless smart cards held the largest share of over 28.0% in 2020. The rising adoption of contactless smart cards because of their advantages over contact-based smart cards and no requirement of a reader is expected to boost the segment growth. They work using NFC technology or radio frequencies, which establishes wireless communication between the smart card and wherever it is intended to use.

and wherever it is intended to use. The hybrid smart cards segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 14.6% from 2021 to 2028. These smart cards consist of more than one card technology. For instance, they might contain an embedded microprocessor smart card along with a contactless RFID proximity chip.

On the other hand, dual interface smart cards use a single chip technology to communicate via both contact-based and contactless interfaces.

Based on the Component Insights, the market is segmented into Memory-card Based and Microcontroller Based.

The microcontroller -based smart cards segment held the largest share of more than 55.0% in 2020. They are portable and have vast memory, which is expected to boost the growth of this segment during the forecast period. The segment is also expected to expand at the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 due to its increasing adoption in the healthcare segment.

-based smart cards segment held the largest share of more than 55.0% in 2020. They are portable and have vast memory, which is expected to boost the growth of this segment during the forecast period. The segment is also expected to expand at the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 due to its increasing adoption in the healthcare segment. The memory-card-based smart cards segment held the second-largest share in 2020 as these cards are used for temporal purposes only. Their memory capacity is quite low and is often discarded after use. Stored data cannot be changed or edited in these types of cards.

Smart Card In Healthcare Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Vendors are investing in product launches, geographical expansions, collaborative agreements, and acquisitions to sustain themselves in the market.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global smart card in healthcare market include,

Atos SE

Giesecke+Devrient GmbH

Infineon Technologies AB

NXP Semiconductors

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Thales Group

CardLogix Corporation

IDenticard Systems

