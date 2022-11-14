Automotive Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Is Projected To Rise At A CAGR Of 5.7% By 2032

Rockville, US, 2022-Nov-14 — /EPR Network/ —

Automotive fifth wheel coupling refers to a vehicle connecting component used for connecting a tractor unit with the semi-trailer, towing truck, and the dolly or the leading trailer in vehicles that are expected to possess high load carrying capacities. This sort of coupling provides towing constancy to the vehicle and is often found in recreational trailers as well. The global market for automotive fifth wheel coupling is expected to expand at a promising pace in the next few years.

The increased focus on the safety of goods transported in trailers, increased demand for reducing damage of goods transported, and the vast rise in regional transport of goods in the past few years has necessitated the development of advanced fifth wheel coupling systems. The trend is expected to remain strong in the near future as well, driving the demand for more advanced fifth wheel coupling units for vehicles in the next few years.

Global Automotive Fifth Wheel Couplings Market: Factors Influencing Demand

Automotive fifth wheel couplings are witnessing significant demand due to implementation of advanced technologies to improve product quality and compliance with government regulations and policies to meet emission standards. Adoption of improved material technology in the manufacturing of automotive components increases load capacity and strength of components.

The augmented load capacity of fifth wheel coupling results in increasing productivity, which is likely to bolster growth of global automotive fifth wheel coupling market. Additionally, automotive fifth wheel coupling are comparatively light in weight and are ideal to improve durability and performance of vehicle. To achieve fuel economy, manufacturers are expected to adopt fifth wheel couplings.

