Titanium Dioxide Nanomaterials Market Is Expected To Reach A Value Of Around US$ 3.6 Billion By 2032

Titanium dioxide nanomaterials are particles of titanium dioxide with diameters less than 100nm. Since their commercial production, titanium dioxide nanomaterials have been showing promising applications as a pigment in sunscreens, ointments, paints, toothpastes, and so on. Continued research and development have also led to many potential applications of titanium dioxide nanomaterials in areas including photovoltaic, photocatalysis, electrochromics, and sensors. Further, new physical and chemical properties are known to emerge as the size of the material becomes smaller which in turn surge the demand for titanium dioxide nanomaterials.

Key Players Targeting Cosmetics Industry to Consolidate their Position

With the advent of nanotechnology, research on titanium dioxide nanomaterials gained significant push, which indicated that titanium dioxide nanomaterials manufacturing includes a low-cost simple production process. Titanium dioxide nanomaterials are used in various industrial sectors. They are largely used in skin care applications and cosmetics, paints, photovoltaics and electrochromic.

Moreover, the sale of titanium dioxide nanomaterials has significantly increased with the steady growth in the shipbuilding industry. Titanium dioxide nanomaterials are used in antifouling coatings in order to enhance performance and durability of shipping vessels. In addition, titanium dioxide nanomaterials antifouling coatings are also used in floating offshore and fixed oil rigs. In addition, silver doped titanium dioxide nanomaterials are extensively used in marine antifouling especially while exploring underwater sites as they prevent metal hull corrosion. Titanium dioxide nanomaterials as antifouling agents are expected to gain high traction in the coming years owing to their pollutant degrading and self-cleaning properties.

