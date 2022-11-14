Travertine tiles market is set to witness a high single-digit y-o-y growth in 2021 over 2020, according to the latest analysis by Fact.MR. Travertine tile sales in the US will be heavily influenced by improving construction activity. In Western European countries, such as UK, France, and Germany, improving consumer confidence can create momentum.

Fact.MR’s latest industry report on the travertine tiles market analyzes the market share of leading manufacturers, providing insights on how demand will grow.

Travertine tiles’ advantage is that even if it gets affected by weathering, it acquires an ancient look. This saves on the maintenance costs at certain places. The benefit of using travertine tiles is that they are water and moisture resistant. Along with this, the flooring of travertine tiles is easy as they can be easily shaped and cut.

What are Travertine Tiles?

Travertine tiles are a form of limestone that is created by the mineral spring, especially by hot springs. Travertine tiles have a concentric and fibrous appearance and are available in tan, white, cream as well as rusty colors.

Travertine tiles are created by the process of rapid precipitation of calcium carbonate. Travertine tiles are mostly used in Italy as building materials. Travertine tiles are terrestrial sedimentary rocks that are formed by the precipitation of carbonate minerals on the surface of the water, in the ground or in hot springs.

The word “travertine” is an Italian word that is derived from the Latin word “tiburtinus of tibur.” Modern travertine tiles are formed by the mixing of geothermally heated supersaturated alkaline waters with pCO2.

In hot spring, travertine tiles contain aragonite as well as calcite. Aragonite is created when the temperature is hot and calcite is created when the temperature is cool.

Travertine tiles are basically white in color and are also found in other colors such as yellow and brown due to the impurities contained by them. Natural travertine tiles are formed in various parts of the globe such as in Italy. Travertine tiles are also formed in Guidonia Montecelio and Tivoli.

In Turkey, travertine tiles are formed in Pamukkale, and in the U.S., travertine tiles formed in Yellowstone National Park. In addition, travertine tiles are formed naturally in several places around the world. Travertine tiles are most commonly used in building materials.

Most of the Roman buildings, which include temples, monuments, aqueducts, bath complexes, and amphitheaters such as the Colosseum, are built with travertine tiles. Most of the buildings in the world are built using travertine tiles.

Key Trends Influencing Travertine Tiles Demand

Global demand is projected to grow over the forecast period due to an increase in the demand for travertine tiles in various construction and decoration sectors such as homes, temples, monuments, aqueducts, bath complexes and several other areas.

The demand for travertine tiles is expected to increase in the construction industry due to the increasing standard of living and industry & infrastructure development across the globe.

The demand for travertine tiles in the U.S., Germany, Italy, Turkey, India, Japan and China is rising because these countries use significant amounts of travertine tiles due to the growth of various end-use industries such as construction, decoration and infrastructure development activities.

The demand for travertine tiles in North America and Asia is expected to increase due to the growing construction industry, infrastructure development and new technology innovations in the coming years.

Regional Outlook

North America is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period due to an increase in the demand from the construction and decoration industries.

Europe is projected to be a prominent revenue-generating region in the travertine tiles market by 2031 owing to growing demand from the manufacturing, metal, construction and decoration industries.

Due to the growth of various industries, increasing standard of living & infrastructure development in India, China and other parts of Asia Pacific, the travertine tiles market in the region is expected to increase during the forecast period. Africa, Latin America and the Middle East are growing markets for travertine tiles.

Competition Landscape

Some of the major travertine tiles manufacturers include,

Adelaide Brighton Ltd.

Todaka Mining Co. Ltd.

Levantina

Fels-Werke GmbH

Buechel Stone Corp

SINAI

Taiheiyo Cement Group

Xella International GmbH

Antolini

Schaefer Kalk GmbH & Co KG

Elliott Stone Company, Inc.

Mississippi Lime Company

Polycor Inc.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Segmentation

Based on type, the global travertine tiles market is segmented into:

Natural travertine tiles

Artificial travertine tiles

Based on application, the global travertine tiles market is segmented into:

Exterior Cladding

Rounded cladding and coverings

Interior Flooring

Bath Design

Interior coverings and Floor

Exterior Flooring

