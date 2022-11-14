The Transformer Steel Market Is Likely To Grow At A CAGR Of 8.5% During The Forecast Period 2022-2032

Transformer steel sales continue to be impacted by COVID-19, however, the latest Fact.MR analysis reveals recovery is underway. Global transformer steel demand grew at a steady clip during 2016-2019. The pandemic-induced slowdown in 2020 led to a decline in demand. Fact.MR’s latest analysis on transformer steel sales reveals 2021 to be a recovery year. Demand for transformer steel during 2021-2031 will be influenced by overall momentum.

Transformer steels’ ability to increase their capacity to support magnetic fields along with its tendency to expand or contract in magnetic fields makes it extremely useful for various purposes. In addition to this, transformer steels’ wide usability in power and distribution transformers, magnetic switches and relays, reactors and magnetic amplifiers, welding transformer will boost the market post lockdown.

Download Free Sample Copy of this Report:https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1638

Key Transformer Steel Market Trends

Multiple benefits and properties associated with transformer grade steel is one of the key factors pushing its demand in power generation equipment across various geographies.

Growth of the transformer steel market is primarily driven by the power and energy industry, as this material is widely used in the manufacturing of distribution and power transformers.

CRGO steel is used to manufacture transformer cores, enabling lower core losses while ensuring the compact size of transformers used for power transmission and distribution. Thus, the demand for transformer steel is expected to surge in the near future.

However, the growing prominence of alternative products such as amorphous metal alloys (Fe-B-Si), owing to their better magnetism properties as compared to that of transformer steel, is expected to restrain the growth of the global transformer steel market over the next decade.

Also, amorphous metal alloys reduce the core losses of the transformer by 75%. Temperature and noise is also lower when amorphous metal alloys are utilized as the core material for the transformer as compared to of grain-oriented transformer steel.

Long-term supply contracts for transformer steel with electrical machinery manufacturers is found to be one of the key strategies followed by players in the global transformer steel market.

Moreover, various manufacturers are expanding their premium transformer steel portfolio. New grades of steel are designed primarily for the manufacturing of energy-efficient transformers that are easy to manufacture as well as cost-effective.

Region-wise Outlook

Considering the regions, Asia Pacific, spearheaded by China, is anticipated to account for a major share in the production as well as demand for transformer steel across the globe, owing to the presence of established industries such as transformer core, etc.

The demand for transformer steel in the region is expected to grow significantly over the near future, owing to the rising demand from developing countries such as China and India.

Asia Pacific is expected to be followed by Europe in the global transformer steel market over the forecast period. North America is anticipated to grow at a moderate rate in the global transformer steel market over the forecast period.

Latin America and Middle East & Africa account for a small share in the global transformer steel market, and are expected to grow at a slow rate over the forecast period.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=1638

Competitive Landscape

Examples of some of the market participants involved in the global transformer steel market include

Thyssenkrupp AG

voestalpine Stahl GmbH

ArcelorMittal S.A.

NLMK Group

SMS Group GmbH

AK Steel Corporation

United States Steel

POSCO

NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORPORATION

Cogent Power Limited

JFE Steel Corporation

Aperam S.A.

The global transformer steel market is found to be one of the most consolidated markets, since a limited number of manufacturers are actively involved across the globe.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast.

Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study.

Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Segmentation

The market can be segmented on the basis of product type and end use.

· Product Type

Grain-oriented Transformer Steel Conventional Hi-Permeability (HiB) Laser Magnetic Domain Refinement (LMDR)



· Non-grain-oriented Transformer Steel

Fully Processed Semi Processed



· End-use

Distribution Transformers Portable Transformers Transmission Transformers



For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1638

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com