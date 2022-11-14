Bomb Suppression Blanket Market Is Expected To Grow At A Significant Pace To Garner Incremental $ Opportunity Of More Than US$ 90 Mn By 2031

While the technological advancements have been increasing the comfort levels of citizens, they have also been used for terrorism. It has led to a surge in demand for several counterterrorism and blast inhibitors, including bomb-suppression blankets. With the growing preparedness of governments to fight terrorism, the procurement of bomb suppression blankets have increased multifold in the recent past. It is further expected to grow at a significant pace in the years to come and shall garner incremental $ opportunity of more than US$ 90 Mn by 2031.

What is Driving Bomb Suppression Blankets Sales?

Apart from, inhibition of terrorist attacks, bomb suppression blankets are also useful in mines where they are useful in protection from scheduled blasts. Alongside, they are also being widely used by military in their training to prevent the mishaps. With their increasing utility, bomb suppression blanket sales is expected to surge to a significant degree.

In most of the cases, explosions happen before the neutralization of bombs is successfully achieved. One of the key benefits of using bomb suppression blankets is to protect explosives near the explosion prone area from the suspect blast. Also known as ballistic blankets, bomb suppression blankets are manufactured from high strength ballistic materials. Such materials enables them to shield targeted applications as well as in the mine clearance operations. These blankets can also be used as a portable temporary barrier for VIPs which are draped over windows to protect people in a barricade situation.

Besides, the new generation of bomb suppression blankets are being designed to be used by both unskilled as well as skilled personnel. They are also being widely used by explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) operators.

The application of bomb suppression blankets have been expanding as they are being installed at locations including airports, railway stations, cinema halls and other important destinations of gathering which the terrorist usually target. As airports, and railway stations are becoming more secure against terror attacks through the use of technology, they are also using the blast inhibiting products. Bomb suppression blankets are being used with ballistic containment rings which further reduces the impact of explosive devices.

How Growing Military Budget Impact the Sales of Bomb Suppression Blankets

Military budget of a country is generally divided into components such as service personnel, equipment support, specialist military equipment, infrastructure, property and other equipment, civilian personnel, inventory, Trading, R&D and other miscellaneous expenditures. The procurement of safety products including bomb suppression blankets are covered under equipment support which constitutes between 15% – 19% of the total military budget. Although, bomb suppression blankets represent a very small proportion of this share its proportion has been increasing in the newer military budgets.

COVID-19 Hinder the Global Sales of Bomb Suppression Blankets

Amid Covid-19 pandemic, upstream supply side of bomb suppression blankets is more impacted than the demand side. This states that demand was high during the period, though the supply had contracted owing to the manufacturing disruptions and operational halt across the countries. While government across countries increased their healthcare budgets multifold, they did not compromise on their country’s safety against terrorist activities, which kept the demand a float.

U.S. and Canada Bomb Suppression Blankets Demand Outlook

The recent tussle of U.S. with China and Iran has led the U.S. government to make significant investments. The investment is not only towards their border security, but also for security inside the country boundaries. Since, the 9/11 attacks, the U.S. has been proactive towards the terrorist attacks and plans. This keeps country’s expenditure on equipment such as bomb suppression blankets aloft.

In 2019, U.S. had a military budget of US$ 732 Bn, the largest in the world. Military spending accounted for around 53% of the federal discretionary spending in 2019. Watching the moves of its foes, the country has been progressively increasing its military budget. These factors have been fueling the demand for bomb suppression blankets in the country.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Bomb Suppression Blankets?

Some of the key bomb suppression blankets manufacturers market include

MKU Limited

PKI Electronic Intelligence GmbH Germany

Westminster

U.S. Armor Corporation

Fortress Pacific Corporation

Holdfast Systems

Armormax

Armortek International

ASL Group

PKI Electronic Intelligence GmbH

United Shield International Ltd.

Aditya Techno Solutions

SDMS Security Products

Westminster International Ltd.

Breton Industries Inc.

MKU is the leader in bomb suppression blankets market and its bomb protection equipment range from ballistic shields, to bomb suppression blankets to ballistic briefcase. While PKI offers its bomb suppression blankets in a size of 1.5*2 meters, MKU offers them in a size of 160*140 cm. On the other hand, Westminster offers in a size of 2*1.5 meters. Weight of bomb suppression blankets has also been one of the prime agenda for their manufacturers, as they have been striving to reduce their weight to enhance their portability. Increasing protection levels has been another factor that competitors have been focusing upon. For instance, Westminster highlights its 25 layers security of its bomb suppression blankets.

Key Segments

By Protection Level

400 m/sec

450 m/sec

500 m/sec

550 m/sec

600 m/sec

650 m/sec

By Weight

Below 5 kg

5-10 kg

10-12.5

12.5-15 kg

15-18.5 kg

Above 18.5 kg

By Blanket Size

1m X 1m

1m X 1.5 m

1.5m X 1.5 m

2 X 1.5 m

2.5 X 1.5 m

Custom-Made

By End Use

Military

Mining Sites

Commercial Buildings

Residential Buildings

Nuclear Facilities

Police Force

Airports and Railway Stations

Others

By Region

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

