Universal Process Control Market is set to garner staggering revenues by 2031

The ever-broadening expansion of newer devices in workplaces demands constant monitoring for various reasons. Monitoring devices help to keep the workflow on track and devoid of obstacles. In order to manage the workflow in devices, universal process controllers are used.

Universal process controllers cover a broad area of functions such as controlling different process variables like temperature, receiving sensor inputs, providing control functions, and providing output controls.

Universal processor controllers are mainly used in the food and beverage industry, chemical and petrochemical industry, and power generation industries. They ensure that the values processed are within range or are present as they are required.

Beneficial Features an advantage for Universal Process Control

Employees get exhausted by managing multiple tasks at the same time. To top that, measuring and achieving accuracy can be difficult. Thus, with the use of proper process controllers, the tasks can be managed simultaneously and the workload of the employees also reduces.

From ensuring accuracy to handling workload, universal process controllers are a boon to industries.

The most important task of universal process controllers is to maintain quality. Process controllers follow a standard technique that ensures regulation of temperature, monitors outputs, and maintains a proper ratio of ingredients.

Preference of single-use over multi-use serves as a setback for Universal Process Control Market

The major setback to the universal process control market is the existence of a single-use process controller. The reason for this is that companies do not prefer a universal market processor as they do not require it. Plus, single-use process controllers are priced less due to their use.

This makes them favorable in the market. Also, security threats have been observed on process controllers. Stuxnet Worm, a computer attack had the motivation of attacking the control systems. These factors can restrain the universal process control market.

Key trends in Universal Process Control Market

Space-saving is the main need of any industry. Thus, process controllers are no exception. Companies are reducing the size of huge process controllers without compromising on quality and result. Especially, the food and beverage industry and chemical and petrochemical industry prefer smaller process controllers.

This helps them to use the same space for other tasks. For example, Burkert has designed various smaller designs for universal process controllers such as digital electropneumatic positioner side control.

Many companies are designing universal process controllers according to their needs. With evolving workspaces and work management needs, companies are customizing process controllers that would enhance the work experience that can smoothen the work process.

Europe’s automation capability puts it first on the Universal Process Control Market

Geographically, the universal process control market is divided into North America and Latin America, Western Europe and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa

Rules for good manufacturing practices for pharmaceutical and medical industries for universal process market have been set in the US. Also, NFPA70 is the benchmark for national electric code, installation, and inspection. This makes the US dominant as research and development for control management is constantly taking place in the US.

Europe is one of the largest markets for industrial and process controllers. Some of the leading industrial automation companies are based in Europe.

In Germany, many of these companies have pioneered advances in the development of industrial automation tools and process controllers. Some of the leading European companies in this domain include sennder, German Bionic, KONUX, BRYTER, Wandelbots, KINEXON, Arculus, Magzino, and Volkswagen Group.

Competitive Landscape

Top manufactures of universal process controllers are

ABB Measurement & Analytics

ATEK SENSOR TECHNOLOGIE

BÜRKERT FLUID CONTROL SYSTEMS

burster präzisionsmesstechnik gmbh & co kg

Comeco Control & Measurement

ENDA

Hach

HBM Test and Measurement.

Manufacturers are focusing on seamless use and advanced features. For example, the JUMO Dicon touch universal process not only controls the process but also simplifies the operations.

The ABB measurement and analytics is thriving in the market due to digitization. The company has incorporated PoE along with Ethernet for its latest versions of the flowmeter series named ProcessMaster and CoriolisMaster.

The BÜRKERT FLUID CONTROL SYSTEMS has designed lean rotary actuators in a hygienic design that automatically operate ball and butterfly valves that work in the space-critical applications too.

Segmentation

· By industry

Food and Beverages Chemical and Petrochemical



Report Highlights:

A detailed overview of the parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

