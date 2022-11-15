Windshield Store Expands its Services in Noida

Noida, India, 2022-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — The car’s front glass is one of the most important components. Not only does it keep the passengers protected from external elements, such as dust, debris, and flying rock, but also it protects from extreme weather conditions. Moreover, it shields the interior of the vehicle and its occupants in the event of rollover accidents. In addition, it enables drivers to have a clear view of the road ahead. It also contributes to the structural integrity of the vehicle as a whole.

So, whenever a crack or chip is noticed in your windshield, it becomes crucial to get it fixed instantly. And the most important thing to consider is the service provider.

Yes, one must always take the vehicle to a reputable windshield replacement company. Windshield Store is a leading auto glass service provider in Delhi NCR.

Windshield Store is expanding its service of windshield replacement in Noida. This implies that now people don’t have to travel far and wide to get the windshield replaced.

Speaking about the expansion, Sandeep Baliyan, the CEO of Windshield Store said, “After seeing our clients traveling too far to get our services, we decided to expand our repair services in Noida as well. We understand how difficult it is for people to take time out of their busy schedules. But windshield repair or replacement is crucial for the safety of car owners and their loved ones. That’s the reason we decided to act fast on it and come up with one more branch of Windshield Store in Noida.”

Further, he said, “We offer the most competitively priced windshields to our customers. We also import premium windshield glasses from a variety of vendors located all over the world. However, the fact that we offer cost-effective services doesn’t mean we skimp on quality in any way.”

Windshield Store deals with high-quality auto glass. The company purchases car glass, bus glass, adhesives, and accessories through a centralized procurement system to ensure that the quality of the products is consistent across all of their repair sites. All their automotive glasses are purchased directly from the OEM glass manufacturers from the authorized dealers of those manufacturers.

About Windshield Store

Windshield Store is an ISO 9001:2015 Certified Company headquartered in Delhi. The company is owned by Unified Corporation Pvt. Ltd. It is staffed with automotive specialists that have years of expertise in replacing broken auto glass and repairing windshield cracks. Windshield Store has eight different service centers, all of which are situated in highly visible areas. The company also offers mobile windshield repair and replacement services so that you get service at your doorstep without any hassle.

