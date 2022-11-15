Common Mistakes To Avoid During Newborn Baby Care

“Here are some of the common mistakes parents should avoid making during newborn care as recommended by one of the best pediatricians in Dubai”

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — Parenthood is easily one of the biggest and most wonderful times in a couple’s life. At the same time, being parents to your tiny bundle of joy is a huge responsibility too. When you start on your parenting journey with a newborn, especially as a first-time parent, you may be concerned to make mistakes. This feeling is quite normal and understandable, considering you are still getting to know your baby and getting the hang of things and changes in your everyday life.

“As a new parent, you easily can have access to the right professional who will guide you to the best care tips dealing with your newborn to avoid any mistakes that can happen,” says Dr. Medhat Abu-Shaaban, Medical Director at myPediaclinic and one of the best pediatric doctors in Dubai. “The best way to avoid mistakes that are not good for your baby is by talking to your pediatrician and clearing all your doubts and concerns regarding newborn care right after the delivery.”

Pediatricians are specialists who understand their young patients and their needs very well. They can guide you on the best practices for newborn care that will keep your little one safe and help them grow healthy and strong. Here are a few pointers from a pediatrician in Dubai-

As parents of a newborn, you will get unsolicited advice from everyone around you- some of them contradicting the others. To steer clear of confusion, it’s always better to speak to your baby’s pediatrician or refer to specialist websites recommended by them on everything you need to know about newborn care.

Putting your newborn baby to sleep on their stomach is not advisable. Any tummy time you wish to give your little one would come later with the advice of the Pediatrician when the baby is ready. It’s best to lay your baby on his/her back to sleep to reduce the risk of suffocation and sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

Don’t neglect your little one’s oral care just because their baby teeth have not come yet. Oral hygiene is just as important for babies as it is for you. To keep your newborn’s gums healthy, wipe their gums with a soft cotton cloth after every feed. Limit visitors in the first few months of your newborn’s life. As your baby’s immune system is still developing, it’s advised that you politely decline your family and friends from visiting you right after delivery.

Don’t overdress your little one, especially during the summer months. Your baby needs the same number of layers as you do to help them regulate its body temperature. There is no need to dress them in too many layers of clothing unless it’s cold as this can lead to overheating and discomfort.

Remember that every baby is different and takes its own sweet time to grow up. Many parents compare the growth milestones of their babies with others’ and worry unnecessarily. If you feel like your little one has fallen behind on their milestones and needs expert advice, talk to your pediatrician at the earliest.

