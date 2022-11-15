Patterson Weaver Selected as 2023 Super Lawyer

Denver, CO, 2022-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — Patterson Weaver, the owner and managing attorney of Paterson Weaver Law, LLC, was selected as a 2023 Super Lawyer – a distinction sought by many, but earned by few.

Weaver, a former felony prosecutor, succeeded in the Super Lawyers evaluation process, which involves twelve indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement. Through independent research, panel members select the best candidates by analyzing factors such as verdicts and settlements; experience; honors and awards; pro bono and community service; and scholarly lectures and writings, among other things.

A mere five-percent of attorneys in the United States earn the distinction of Super Lawyer every year.

Weaver began his career as a high school social studies teacher before discovering his passion for the courtroom. After earning a number of awards in this field, he attended the University of Denver Sturm College of Law. Weaver honed his skills through participation in multiple mock trial competitions, earning recognition as the school’s “Most Outstanding Barrister” (i.e. best court-room attorney).

After graduating from law school in the top twenty-percent of his class, Weaver went on to work for the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office (Colorado Springs, Colorado), where he successfully prosecuted hundreds of traffic, DUI, domestic violence, and other misdemeanor cases. He then was promoted to handle felony matters.

Eventually, Weaver left prosecution to open Patterson Weaver Law, LLC. Here, he vigorously defends the interests of his clients with the same poise and efficiency he developed from working for the state. Weaver has had overwhelming success in the practice areas of criminal defense, DUI, personal injury, and estate and probate.