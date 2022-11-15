iTrade Colorado Supports Local Businesses

Westminster, CO, 2022-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — iTrade Colorado is pleased to announce that they support local businesses with their innovative trade currency. Companies can register with the organization to market excess goods and services to other members.

iTrade Colorado allows companies to earn iTrade currency with every transaction they complete with another organization member. It’s ideal for helping companies reduce excess inventory to increase profits. The iTrade currency can be used to purchase items in the iTrade or global marketplace. While the marketplace is a top reason companies choose iTrade Colorado, joining the organization also offers other benefits. Companies can open a no-interest line of credit and receive real-time monthly transaction reports.

iTrade Colorado aims to support local businesses, helping them grow and thrive in a competitive marketplace. Companies develop relationships with local businesses and can turn excess inventory into profits. The iTrade services are available for a reasonable enrollment fee with nominal transaction fees for each sale. Using Trade Dollars in the marketplace provides companies with the same tax benefits as using cash.

Anyone interested in learning about how they support local businesses can find out more by visiting the iTrade Colorado website or calling 1-303-945-2444.

About iTrade Colorado: iTrade Colorado is an online marketplace for small businesses throughout Colorado to help them connect with other companies and sell excess inventory. They use iTrade Dollars as a virtual currency companies can use to purchase products from other businesses. Their platform aims to empower small businesses and help them gain community exposure.

Company: iTrade Colorado

Address: 8774 Yates Drive, Suite 105

City: Westminster

State: CO

Zip code: 80031

Telephone number: 1-303-945-2444

Email address: info@itradecolorado.com