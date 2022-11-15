New Homes In Central Texas

Killeen, TX, 2022-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — Embrace the warmth of home with Flintrock Builders! Flintrock Builders brings an exceptional quality of home building at an attainable price. The builders offer a wide range of new homes in different cities across Central Texas.

About Flintrock Builders

A multi-year ‘Parade of Home’ winner, Flintrock Builders specializes in creating beautiful & unique homes across Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove, Temple & surrounding areas in Central Texas. The company holds a competent team of interior designers and builders who work alongside with the family to bring their vision of home into a reality. Adhering to the highest quality standards, they provide sustainable homes to ensure long-term economical value of your investment. Flintrock communities (Bella Charca Phase X, The Landing at Heritage Oaks, Bella Terra – Phase II, Liberty Springs, and Heartwood Park – Phase IV) offers an expansive range of exclusive homes & duplexes in different locations, within various price brackets, featuring floorplan options, amenities, etc.

Features of New Homes By Flintrock Builders

Open floor plans

Quality materials

Architectural features such as ceramic tile flooring, covered porches & patios, walk-in pantry, etc.

Energy-saving features such as double pane & low E vinyl windows, LED disc lighting & bulbs, exterior taped windows, water heater, R-15 BATT in exterior walls, energy-saving foam seal package, 14-seer HVAC system, etc.

To browse through online listings of available new homes and get details including the size of the home, professional photographs, price, amenities, features, floorplans, elevations, number of rooms, 3D home tours and more; visit https://flintrockbuilders.com

You can also visit Flintrock Builders at 105 E FM 2410 Harker Heights, TX – 76548 or call (254) 217 – 8717.