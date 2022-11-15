Clean Brands Makes The Exchange, Offers Dry Cleaning and Laundry Services at Military Bases Across

Naples, FL, 2022-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — Clean Brands, the largest dry cleaning and laundry company on the planet, recently began offering its array of cleaning and garment care services at the Exchanges at US. Army and Air Force bases across the U.S.

As part of the agreement, Clean Brands will provide dry cleaning and laundry services in several formats. Those could include a satellite store, lockers, pick-up and drop-off box and more. The Exchange locations will be served by one of Clean Brands dry cleaning and garment care stores or plants. Clean Brands owns franchises for Lapels Cleaners, Martinizing Cleaners, 1-800-DryClean, Pressed4time, Dry Cleaning Station and Bizziebox.

“We’re beyond ecstatic to announce the relationship with The Exchange,” said Kevin Dubois, CEO and President of Clean Brands. “Our franchise owners have a longstanding history in providing services to members of the military. With this agreement, we can serve even more current and retired members of the U.S. Army and Air Force.”

With its five franchise brands, Clean Brands has more than 500+ stores in 40 states and nine countries—earning its title as the largest dry cleaning company in the world. Franchise owners offer a wide range of cleaning services, including: dry cleaning, wash-and-fold, tailoring, and more.

“Selecting Clean Brands for The Exchange just made sense,” said Shalandrea Smith, Business Program Specialist III, Services Division. “We were quite impressed with the environmentally friendly approach to cleaning that Clean Brands locations offer as well as the wide variety of cleaning services available to Exchange customers.”

The agreement between CFB and the Exchange runs through 2025.

“In addition to providing superior service to military members and their family we’re also looking forward to bringing this opportunity to new franchise owners,” said Dubois. “Many of our current locations and potentially some new locations will be situated near Army and Air Force bases and eligible to participate in this program.”

Clean Brands provides multiple offerings for new and existing franchise owners, including: a plant with retail store, a satellite store, pickup and delivery, and the newly created Lapels Laundromat. Clean Brands also offers a conversion program to independent dry cleaning business owners that would like to receive international marketing and technology assistance while owners focus on running their businesses.

