Introducing Consumer Data Privacy Act by DataBench

Sydney, Australia, 2022-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — DataBench today introduced the Consumer Data Privacy Act to protect Australian personal information. Australians value their right to privacy and should have that right upheld when some of the biggest and most successful firms in the world acquire and sell their personal information. The Consumer Data Privacy Act will give Australian citizens some of the greatest consumer privacy rights available. The Act contains four new rights: the right to know, the right to disclosure, the right to delete, and the right to opt out.

Words from the Founders, “When we first started in 2018, we were mainly concerned with evaluating the global wave of data privacy compliance and how the global vendor market was reacting to a new global industry. It became evident that the majority of businesses are unaware of the full scope of the systems and apps that are in use throughout their organizations, and as a result, they are unaware of where all of their data is located.

Additionally, businesses that choose to use automated solutions to comply with privacy laws reduced their staff size to only 1 person and completed the workflow in 1-3 days. We created a cutting-edge automated data privacy platform called “DataBench” because we recognized that helping businesses in Australia and New Zealand automate their unique Privacy and Personal Data landscapes were the best place to start.

About DataBench

Automated Data Mapping and privacy management solutions are provided by us, which are easy to use, compliant, and fast. A solution that is designed by DataBench puts the topic of personal data compliance programs back onto the boardroom agenda across New Zealand and Australia coupled with an automated solution. A key feature of our platform helps each of us much in regaining control over our data, which is very essential to us.

Visit Here -> www.databench.com.au