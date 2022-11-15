Jetty Extracts is Now Offering Solventless THC Products

Oakland, CA, 2022-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — Vape has become one of the most popular products in recent years, especially among those who want to stay away from traditional smoking products. However, it can be challenging to find good-quality vape products that are manufactured responsibly. This is what Jetty Extracts is trying to tackle.

As a premium store for solventless THC products, Jetty Extracts has a wide variety of high-quality products that are manufactured with great care and responsibility! The company has also made it easy to get cannabis products with its hassle-free delivery service.

Now Consume the Cleanest Vape in the Market Safely and Securely

Jetty Solventless Vape is made using live rosin, which is extracted with the help of heat, ice, water, and pressure only. In this way, Jetty’s products come with the actual essence of the plant. The company claims to manufacture the cleanest vape product in the market with the highest potency.

“We take great pride in manufacturing the cleanest vape products in California that come with unmatched flavor and potency. Our team ensures to follow the highest standards in the industry from extraction to delivery, so our customers can enjoy high-quality vape products without compromising on their health.” – Jetty Extracts’ Representative.

The company has further established a good name in the market with the help of its shelter project. Since 2014, Jetty Extracts has legally provided free cannabis to cancer patients in California. The Oakland pilot program of Jetty Extracts has been a great success and has allowed the company to impact thousands of lives in the past six years. The company is keen to expand its program further to positively impact more lives and create more partnerships with dispensaries, pickup locations, and patients.

Jetty products can be found at various licensed dispensaries across California. Customers can find the nearest dispensaries through the Jetty Extract’s website. Moreover, customers can buy products online and have them delivered to their homes.

Contact the representatives of Jetty Extracts today or check out their online store to buy high-quality solventless THC products today.

Contact Jetty Extracts

Kate Weltz

Director of Marketing

katie.weltz@jettyextracts.com

About Jetty Extracts

Jetty Extracts is a cannabis product store located in California. Starting in 2013, Jetty Extracts is known for its wide variety of solventless THC products. From extraction to distribution, Jetty Extracts ensures that there is no compromise on the quality of the processes. Most importantly, the company works within the boundaries of the law, so its customers can consume fine cannabis products safely and responsibly. On top of their long-term success and expertise, Jetty Extracts is also known for producing the cleanest vape products in the market.

