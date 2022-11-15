Winter Sale | Grab Exciting Deals on WoodenStreet With Up to 75% Off on all Furniture & Decor

At a Glance!

Start-Up: Wooden Street

Founders: Lokendra Ranawat, Virendra Ranawat

Year It was Founded: 2015

Location: Udaipur

Section: Furniture E-Commerce

Udaipur, India, 2022-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — Winter is the season where you see crowded market spaces filled with people carrying a handful of shopping bags, their joyful faces with big bright smiles, The happiness and ambience of the place get started with these crowded corner spots. So, WoodenStreet furniture wishes to brighten up the festive excitement by providing fabulous discounts on all our furniture and home decor. We are sure your home decor and furniture shopping list are also ready. So, visit the WoodenStreet stores near your home, or you can shop online to get the advantage of this marvellous winter sale with up to 75% off.

Brilliant Variety of Sofas

The first on the list which you need to buy for a gorgeous-looking living room is an elegant sofasets. A beautiful and blissful living room corner needs you to buy sofas online. And WoodenStreet has ensured that you get the best of everything. Our fantastic collection of wooden and fabric sofas will complete your living room look almost effortlessly. You can count on our contemporary fabric sofa designs, such as Henry or Albert, or select the best wooden sofa piece from our Raiden collection. Also, get an irresistible discount of up to 75% on all of them this Winter Season.

Complete your Seating with Beautiful Tables

The centrepiece is always an attractive table that balances all other furniture items and makes it a calm living space. Here at WoodenStreet, you can get all types of tables, such as coffee tables, centre tables, and side end tables, with attractive designs. These tables are a worthy purchase on WoodenStreet as they are available in numerous themes and structures at affordable discounted prices.

Fantastic Dining Sets

Whether your family is nuclear or a big-fat Indian family, you can get a variety of dining table sets online on WoodenStreet. With the addition of a comfortable, soothing and inviting dining set, your Diwali dinner night will be a perfect blast.

Elegant Home Decor

Furniture will improve the comfort and style of your home, but to enhance the luxury and extravagance this winter season, get unique home decor items. Fill your empty walls with designer wall decor items. So, buy covers, sheets, lamps, drapes and curtains and dress your home in a festive attire ready for all your perfect selfies.

In conclusion, WoodenStreet furniture wants every Indian home to look bright and shiny from the inside and outside. Also, we want you to have a safe and happy Diwali filled with prosperity, happiness and lots and lots of shopping. Now it’s your time to explore our website or visit the nearest store and grab amazing discounts on our exclusive collection.

Summary

WoodenStreet is India’s only online furniture brand, with premium and luxurious furniture and home decor pieces at affordable prices. With our aim to satisfy all our customers’ needs, WoodenStreet has expanded with more than 85 stores across India, selling our exclusive collection of more than 30K home furnishing products. WoodenStreets has become India’s ideal choice for furniture needs, with our determination always to choose customers as our priority and provide them with transparent services. Along the way, we desire to satisfy every home furnishing need of India, for which we offer multiple exciting discounts and services such as free delivery, a 24*7 available help desk, and many other after-sales services. So, this Diwali, makes WoodenStreet your only home furniture shopping destination and avail our festive discounts now.