XpresShred Offers Secure Document Destruction In Denver

Posted on 2022-11-15 by in Small Business // 0 Comments

Denver, CO, 2022-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — XpresShred is pleased to announce that they offer secure document destruction services in Denver. They recognize the importance of safely and securely destroying sensitive documents with high-quality service customers can trust to get the job done promptly and efficiently.

XpresShred uses state-of-the-art equipment to securely shred sensitive documents to give customers peace of mind that their information won’t fall into the wrong hands. The company sends mobile units to their customers’ locations to complete secure document destruction on-site, eliminating the risk of transporting sensitive documents between locations for shredding. This service is available for financial papers, tax documents, and anything with an address or account number.

XpresShred is NAID-certified to complete secure document destruction for individuals and businesses. Their services are available on-site, or customers can drop off their documents at the company’s location for secure shredding. They understand the value of excellent customer service and complete work with discretion and accuracy to protect sensitive information.

Anyone interested in learning about their secure document destruction services in Denver can find out more by visiting the XpresShred website or calling 1-303-592-6000.

About XpresShred: XpresShred is a full-service shredding service specializing in secure document shredding. They provide on-site mobile shredding, giving customers peace of mind that their documents are promptly and accurately destroyed to prevent data leaks. In addition to shredding paper documents, their services are available for shredding hard drives, magnetic media, x-rays, products, and more.

Company: XpresShred
Address: 15580 E Hinsdale Circle
City: Centennial
State: CO
Zip code: 80112
Telephone number: 1-303-592-6000
Email address: info@xpresshred.com

