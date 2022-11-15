Jiangmen Tings Drinking Water Equipment Co.,Ltd launches new water bottling machines

Jiangmen, China, 2022-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — Jiangmen Tings Drinking Water Equipment Co., Ltd has announced the launch of their latest water bottling machines. The company is a leading manufacturer and supplier of water bottling machines and they are hoping that their new products will help meet the increasing demand for bottled water. According to industry analysts, the global bottled water market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2017-2021 and Jiangmen Tings Drinking Water Equipment Co.,Ltd is planning to capitalize on this growth by expanding their product lineup. Their new water bottling machines are designed for both small and large-scale productions and come with a number of features that make them ideal for a variety of applications. Thanks to their high quality and competitive prices, Jiangmen Tings Drinking Water Equipment Co.,Ltd is confident that their new products will be well received in the market.

Jiangmen Tings Drinking Water Equipment Co., Ltd has announced the launch of its latest range of water bottling machines, which are designed for both small and large-scale productions. With features that make them ideal for a variety of applications, these high quality machines are set to revolutionize the way businesses bottle water. Thanks to Jiangmen Tings’ competitive prices, these machines are sure to be well received in the market! For more information, please visit our website www.jmtings.com or contact us at tings87@jmtings.com today!

Tings Drinking Water Equipment Co., Ltd Launches New Water Bottling Machines

Tings Drinking Water Equipment Co.,Ltd is excited to announce the launch of our new water bottling machines! These machines are designed to provide a cost-effective, efficient way to bottle water. Whether you are looking to start a bottled water business or simply want a more convenient way to bottle water at home, our new machines are perfect for you. Keep reading to learn more about our new water bottling machines.

Our new water bottling machines are specially designed to provide an easy, efficient way to bottle water. The machine comes with everything you need to get started, including a bottle filler, capper, and conveyor belt. Simply add water and you’re ready to go! The machine is also designed for easy maintenance and cleaning.

One of the best features of our new water bottling machines is that they are extremely versatile. Whether you want to bottle plain water or add flavors, our machines can accommodate your needs. We also offer a variety of different sizes and shapes of bottles, so you can choose the perfect option for your business or home.

If you’re looking for an easy, efficient way to bottle water, look no further than Tings Drinking Water Equipment Co., Ltd’s new water bottling machines! These versatile machines come with everything you need to get started and are designed for easy maintenance and cleaning. Whether you’re looking to start a bottled water business or simply want a more convenient way to bottle water at home, our new machines are the perfect solution for you. Contact us today to learn more or place an order!

Contact Media

Company Name: Jiangmen Tings Drinking Water Equipment Co.,Ltd

Contact Name: Jim Tan

Contact Phone: +86 18823088993

Address: No. 182, North Duruan Road, Duruan Town, Jiangmen City, Guangdong, China

Email: tings87@jmtings.com

Website: https://www.jmtings.com/