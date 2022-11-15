XpresShred Is A Mobile Paper Shredder in Denver

Centennial, CO, 2022-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — XpresShred is pleased to announce that they are a mobile paper shredder in Denver, providing on-site shredding services for companies and individuals. Customers can request assistance and get their documents shredded at their location to prevent the hassle and risk of transporting documents to a shredding location.

XpresShred understands the value of prompt, reliable document shredding. They built their mobile paper shredder services to provide customers with stellar service and ensure they can safely and efficiently shred unwanted documents containing sensitive information. Their qualified team arrives promptly and shreds any documents, including financial papers, old tax documents, and papers containing account numbers or addresses.

XpresShred is safe and complies with government regulations to shred secure documents without leaving traces of sensitive information. Customers can trust their services to shred all documents containing sensitive information without taking the documents to another location for shredding. Their vans are equipped with state-of-the-art shredders that get the job done right.

Anyone interested in learning about the mobile paper shredder in Denver can find out more by visiting the XpresShred website or calling 1-303-592-6000.

About XpresShred: XpresShred is a full-service shredding service specializing in secure document shredding. They provide on-site mobile shredding, giving customers peace of mind that their documents are promptly and accurately destroyed to prevent data leaks. In addition to shredding paper documents, their services are available for shredding hard drives, magnetic media, x-rays, products, and more.

Company: XpresShred

Address: 15580 E Hinsdale Circle

City: Centennial

State: CO

Zip code: 80112

Telephone number: 1-303-592-6000

Email address: info@xpresshred.com