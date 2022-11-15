Southwest Florida R.E. Group Has a team of financing experts to help individuals through the home-buying process

Cape Coral, Florida, 2022-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — The housing market has faced a decline, especially in the past two years since the pandemic. Owning property has become even more difficult for younger people given the high mortgage and interest rates, putting a strain on individuals’ savings and expenses balance. New home buyers face the challenge of managing their finances with rising inflation, decreasing their purchasing power, and causing affordability issues.

Southwest Florida R.E. Group’s team of financial experts helps clients navigate through the home-buying process. They are committed to quick, professional services to simplify the workings of the real estate industry to help their clients find the perfect home within their budget and convenience. The team helps individuals by preparing a custom loan program backed by competitive rates and affordable down payment schedules.

According to a company representative, “Our company aims to improve the real estate market and industry in the country. Our team works hard to find the best deals for our clients and helps us compile a list of property listings in locations that are fruitful for our clients and their futures. At Southwest Florida R.E. Group, we strive to provide a rich living standard to our clients through big and small properties. We believe everyone has a right to a home and, hence, attract our potential buyers through competitive pricing strategies and rates. Our customers can browse through our list of offerings posted on our website to compare property specifications before making a decision.”

The team at Southwest Florida R.E. Group also provides a variety of services, such as virtual tours and open houses, so clients know all their options. The company holds a reputation for being a few of the best real estate agencies by onboarding diligent, experienced individuals aiming to provide easy solutions around property purchasing.

About Southwest Florida R.E. Group

Southwest Florida R.E Group is situated in Bonita Springs. They have been in the market since 2015 and offer real estate services in Southwest Florida. The two founding members of the company, Alex and Scott, have over 30 years of cumulative expertise in the Florida real estate industry. Their financial and industry-wide knowledge facilitates property sellers and potential purchasers through an online platform.

The company offers customers upscale real estate choices based on their wants and budget. They utilize their learnings and financial model predictions, paired with innovative technology to price their market listings to all their clients. Southwest Florida R.E Group aims to help its clients find their perfect home using its platform.

