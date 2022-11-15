NoteBurner and macOS 13 – All Programs are Fully Compatible Now

— NoteBurner tested carefully and announced that its music and video downloaders are fully compatible with the recently released macOS 13 Ventura.

NEW YORK, USA, 2022-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — NoteBurner Inc., a popular streaming music and video downloaders provider, produced that all its software, including Spotify Music Converter, iTunes Audio Converter, Amazon Music Recorder, Tidal Music Converter, YouTube Music Converter, Line Music Converter, Netflix Video Downloader and Amazon Music Converter, supports running on macOS 13 current latest system. Compared with other media downloader, NoteBurner is at the forefront of macOS Ventura support.

macOS 13 Ventura was released in the fall season of 2022. The update ncludes new features and improvements to macOS, including the new features of Stage Manager & Continuity Camera feature, Handoff expanding to FaceTime, Mail app improvement, and new apps of Weather and Clock. In all in, this release helps to take better advantage of your phones and Macs. The good news is that finally NoteBurner programs all works with macOS Ventura as well, so moving downloaded audios or videos from Mac to mobiles will become easier.

Products Introduction

NoteBurner Spotify Music Converter makes it possible to download Spotify Premium & Spotify Free music songs to Mac, while converting Spotify titles to MP3, AAC, FLAC, WAV, AIFF, or ALAC format at up to 10X speed. ID3 tags and original sound quality will be kept automatically after conversion.

NoteBurner Apple Music Converter is the combination of Apple Music converter, iTunes music downloader, and audiobook recorder. With this all-in-one Apple Music downloader, users could easily get all streaming titles from Apple Music to Mac with a just a few clicks.

NoteBurner Amazon Music Converter allows to drag and drop all music songs from Amazon Music to it for parsing. Users are able to add Amazon Music Unlmited & Prime Music songs on this program to download them offline on Mac local drive. Up to Ultra HD output should quality will be retained.

NoteBurner Tidal Music Converter is able to download any tracks from Tidal Free, Tidal HiFi, and HiFi Plus to macOS system locally. It also converts Tidal music songs to MP3, FLAC, and other popular music formats, while keeping up to Master music quality.

NoteBurner YouTube Music Converter works for extracting audio files from YouTube Music streaming service. Besides that, this software could also download music videos if provided. Built with the YouTube Music web player, users could directly choose YouTube playlists on it and start downloading.

NoteBurner Line Music Converter supports to download songs from the Line Music web player. Install this program and log into the Line Music account, then start converting Line Music to MP3, AAC, FLAC, WAV, AIFF, or ALAC format.

NoteBurner Netflix Video Downloader helps to download any videos that are available on Netflix to the local drive as MP4 or MKV format. Up to 1080P output quality will be kept after downloading.

NoteBurner Amazon Video Downloader is a video downloader used to download video files from Amazon Prime Video. Users can copy and paste the Prime Video link to the program and start downloading easily.

About NoteBurner Inc.

NoteBurner Inc. is a world-leading software developer dedicated to providing solutions for streaming music and video downloading with excellent customer support. At present, NoteBurner Inc. officially announced that all its programs now support the latest macOS 13. As a reliable conversion provider, NoteBurner promises to offer free online support for users.