A New Urgent Care Model has Evolved at Plymouth Pediatric Associates

Plymouth, MA, 2022-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — Plymouth Pediatric Associates (“PPA”) is pleased to announce the launch of a new Urgent Care model that offers patients visits for illness or injury that is overseen by a dedicated physician. Unlike other pediatric clinics, PPA’s model creates a more cohesive healthcare experience for urgent visits. Dr. Marietta Calisto-Cooney, a long-time physician at PPA, is leading the new model.

Dr. Calisto-Cooney has shifted her focus to the support and oversight of the Urgent Care team, allowing her passion for educating to shine. This new Urgent Care model is staffed by a team of nurse practitioners and the lead physician. With this approach, Dr. Calisto-Cooney has the flexibility to spend more time with patients and their families and provide assistance for more complicated situations. Most importantly, with PPA’s mission to treat the whole child, Dr. Calisto-Cooney now acts as the bridge between the patient’s primary care physician and the Urgent Care team, developing a seamless patient experience. “This is my opportunity to marry my two passions together, caring for my patients and teaching”, Dr. Calisto-Cooney said. “Our staff truly bends over backward for patients and will go above and beyond in many cases. Our culture, as a whole, is supportive and caring, which makes PPA stand out to me. It feels great to be a part of this team and know that your peers are on the same page as you.”

For Plymouth Pediatric Associates, this unique Urgent Care model is the newest addition to the specialty services they provide. As the region’s only Preferred Boston Children’s Primary Care Practice, PPA provides patients and their families access to a large network of specialists, leading research, and treatments. Urgent care appointments are available 363 days a year at PPA. The facility has a separate waiting area and separate exam rooms used solely for urgent care. Located at 148 Industrial Park Road in Plymouth, their patients are welcomed into a state-of-the-art building and comfortable open area dedicated to their needs.

Plymouth Pediatric Associates puts the individual first and is committed to bringing the best, individualized treatment plan to each patient and family. Providing extraordinary care, close to home.

For over 70 years, Plymouth Pediatric Associates has been providing Plymouth, Sandwich, and the surrounding communities with full-service, primary care for newborns to young adults. Offering services from Routine Physicals, same-day Urgent Care, Immunizations, and Integrated Behavioral Health.

For more information, visit https://www.plymouthpediatricassociates.com