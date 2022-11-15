Dr. Cool The Heat & Air Repair Doctor:Changing Minds About the Heating and Air Conditioning Business

Lugoff, SC, 2022-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — The heating and air conditioning business has been considered a necessary evil for years. People only call companies when their units break and they’re sweltering in the summer heat or freezing in the winter cold. People don’t want to spend money on something they think they can’t live without, especially when it seems like every other bill is going up. Why is this? Is it because HVAC companies often try to “sell” their customers something they don’t need? Is it because people think they can fix and worsen the problem themselves? Whatever the reason, this is where Dr. Cool comes in.

When we started our business, we wanted to revolutionize people’s opinions of the heating and air-conditioning industry. We try to provide quality service at a reasonable price so that customers may sleep well at night. We also want to be honest with our customers and let them know all their options- we find that companies often try to sell their customers a new unit when the repair is much more economical. Our company offers personalized HVAC solutions that address your heating and cooling needs and fit your budget. When you call us, you become part of our family- not just another customer.

We proudly serve our customers in the Lugoff area with trusted HVAC services. If your unit is giving you trouble or it is time for a tune-up, our certified technicians are here to help. At Dr. Cool’s, we provide popular services like Furnace repair, Ductless Mini-Split installation, repair or maintenance, and Air Conditioning repair. We also offer preventative maintenance plans to keep your unit running smoothly.

While scheduling maintenance and repair services are preferred, we understand that sometimes it’s an emergency. That’s why we offer 24/hour service 365 days a year. Our team will help you get your unit up and running again. Join our 247 Club today to take advantage of our membership benefits, but for a complete list of benefits, please visit our webpage here.

If you’re in the market for a new heating or cooling system, we can help you there too. We offer a variety of high-quality products from well-reviewed brands and affordable financing options. We even provide tips and advice on our blog on how to maintain your HVAC unit properly and what you can do as a homeowner to keep your equipment in good shape. At Dr. Cool’s, we serve areas like Columbia, Elgin, Pontiac, and Lugoff. So if your HVAC unit is giving you trouble or if you’re interested in learning more about what we do, please visit our website or give us a call today. Our staff will be happy to help you in any way we can so you can see the Dr. Cool difference.