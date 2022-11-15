L&N Performance Auto Repair Will Offer The Same Trustworthy And Reliable Service From A Facility Shop

North Carolina, USA, 2022-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — L&N Performance Auto Repair is a long standing staple in the automotive service market of the North Carolina High Country – Serving Boone and Blowing Rock since 2007 – it’s a name you know, like and trust.

And as such, we’re committed to providing our community with honest and affordable service, from brake repair to engine repairs and everything in between. Our highly trained professionals will keep your car running safely and efficiently for years to come. In an effort to provide our loyal customers with continued high quality repairs with improved efficiency and effectiveness, L&N Performance Auto Repair is relocating to a new facility.

The new building will allow us to provide an higher level of customer service and dedication to more efficient repairs by the same highly trained technicians. Our goal has always been to be the one-stop shop for all your auto repair needs, and this move will allow us to take the goal to the next level!

In addition, our new location will enable the shop to increase its throughput speed providing customers with a faster and more streamlined repair process – ensuring you get back on the road quickly!

Our facility is designed to handle repairs on anything from electric and hybrid vehicles, gasoline cars, trucks and SUV’s, all the way to light and medium duty diesel vehicles with lifting capabilities up to 16,000lbs!

For over 15 years, we’ve committed to providing an exceptional automotive repair experience like no other – from digital evaluations with photos, videos and notes about your automobile to our online estimating and authorization system, or our highly trained and skilled automotive technicians who specialize in all makes and models (including european, domestic, asian and diesel).

At L&N, you can trust and count on us to provide the same excellent services and honest advice that we’ve always offered, just in a larger, better-equipped location. The best part is that we’re still conveniently located right next door to our old facility!