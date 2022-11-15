Rise in Demand for CMV Drivers During Holiday Season: Full and Part Time Trucking Jobs in PA

Manchester, PA, 2022-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — From transporting Christmas trees and wreaths to gifts of different sizes, trucks carry a significant bulk of goods that are sold during the holiday season. This year too, carriers have to fulfill bulk demands, and J & S Anand Incorporated, one of the largest transportation companies of PA, is offering high-paying Class A CDL jobs in PA.

Experienced drivers with CDL Class A license can apply for these positions on full-time or part-time basis. The full-time drivers are required to work for 11 to 12 hours a day for 5 days a week. The work duration is the same for the part-time drivers, although they have to report to work only twice a week. The payments depend on the number of working days, and the minimum weekly payout for full-time drivers is $1500 per week.

Although the demand for truck drivers in the US always stays high, a spike is always recorded between October and December when shops expect more customers for their festive sales.

At the same time, recruiters are particular about the credentials of every driver they recruit and check their backgrounds thoroughly. Violations in the past – such as overspeeding, improper lane changing, misbehaving with others on the road, and documenting driving logs incorrectly – cannot be overlooked when truckers switch to a new job.

A transportation company like J & S Anand Incorporated also rewards its chosen drivers liberally. Once the recruitment team finds drivers who have a few years of experience in handling large trailers and have always fulfilled their duties in compliant ways, it offers them high pay packages and several other benefits. All drivers get paid vacations and medical benefits. Also, drivers who refer their friends to the company get bonuses upon the successful recruitment of referred candidates.

Christmas time is special for everyone and people do like to spend more time with family and friends. J & S Anand Inc. ensures that its truckers who transport holiday goodies – making the season merry for so many homes and businesses – also get to celebrate with their loves ones. The on-road hours for every driver are recorded without any errors by electronic devices. And they can return home each evening instead of spending any night by the roadside.

Details for the jobs currently available may be checked on the official website of the company.

About J & S Anand INC

With registered offices in Allentown and Manchester, PA, J&S Anand INC has been operating in the logistics and transportation sector for over a decade. The company owns a large fleet of well-maintained trucks to offer drop and hook services to both e-commerce and traditional street-side businesses. Its clients include renowned brands such as FedEx Ground, Chewy.com, Target.com, and Walmart.

The company focuses strongly on work-life balance for its drivers and allows them to choose their own routes. Working within 300-mile radius to and from FedEx hubs, the drivers do not need to overexert themselves and can return home every day for peaceful night sleep in their own homes. Besides offering best-in-industry compensation, medical benefits and life insurance to its employees, the organization also rewards them with paid holidays and time-offs.

