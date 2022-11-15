The ISO 27001:2022 Documentation Kit Has Been Introduced by the Global Manager Group

Delhi, India, 2022-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — Global Manager Group has very Happy to recently Introduced the ready-to-use ISO 27001:2022 Documentation Kit, a set of editable documents for ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification. The documentation for ISO 27001:2022 includes all the necessary modifications as per the revised version. The documentation kit is prepared and written by a team of globally reputed consultants. ISO 27001 documents given in the kit contain more than 160 editable MS Word files for quick ISO 27001 certification. These editable documents address all the elements of the information security management system.

The ISO 27001:2022 documentation kit contains the ISO 27001 Manual, ISO 27001 procedures, ISMS policies, SOPs, ISO 27001:2022 audit checklists and templates, Process flow charts, Job descriptions, ISO 27001 Sample MRM, Sample gap assessment report, ISO 27001 Filled sample risk sheet, Filled statement of applicability and compliance matrix. All the above-mentioned documents are in editable format. So, an organization can edit the documents as per their requirements, for quick certification.

The key feature of the ISO 27001:2022 documentation kit is written in simple English language, so anybody can understand. Also, the documents are easy to learn and user-friendly, therefore it helps to establish the best information security system and the ISO 27001 audit checklist helps to define a reliable information security management system that satisfies the entire verification points of auditors of any certifying body. The ISO 27001 ISMS documentation kit takes care of all the sections and sub-sections of information security management system requirements as well as Annexure-A of controls and control objectives.

The great set of ISO 27001:2022 documents provides users with comprehensive assistance in developing the best system and completing the ISO 27001 certification procedure efficiently and precisely. The ready-made templates reduce time in the preparation of documents and ISO 27001 audit checklists help to speed up the certification process without introducing errors. Global Manager Group provides a complete demo of entire documents, with a quick BUY option, that helps the user to understand the list of all documents. To know more about the ISO 27001:2022 documentation kit, visit the official website here: https://www.globalmanagergroup.com/Products/informaiton-security-manual-procedures-documents.htm

About Global Manager Group

Global Manager Group offers a wide range of consulting services like Quality management, environment management system, food safety system, information security system as well as occupational health and safety management system. With specialization in Consultancy for ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001, ISO 22000, ISO 22301, ISO 27001, ISO 50001, ISO 15378, SA8000, CE mark, six sigma, Kaizen, Goal setting, KRA, Total Productive Maintenance (TPM), Benchmarking, just in time, Kanban, CMMI certification, HACCP – Codex Document, Global Manager Group becomes leading name among the ISO consultants of the world. Global Manager Group is one of the preferred Management and ISO certificate consultants, having more than 2700 clients across India. The company has a popular web portal which is selling readymade documents and training presentations for various international systems and management certifications. For more details visit: www.globalmanagergroup.com