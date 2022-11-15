Future Pro USA Announces Soccer Trials on 18th and 20th November 2022

London Road, Derby, 2022-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — Students aspiring for USA sports scholarships in the soccer category can check their skills against other candidates by appearing for assessment tests organised by Future Pro USA.

The latest rounds of soccer assessments in November will be on 18th and 20th of the month. Anyone interested in applying for a soccer scholarship offered by American colleges can register for these assessments from the agency’s website.

On 18th November the assessment will be conducted in Edinburgh at the Spartans Football Academy. It is located at Ainslie Park, 94 Pilton Drive (Post Code EH5 2HF).

The registration process will start at 9:00 am, and at 9:15 am, the team from Future Pro USA will make a brief presentation about its services and the day’s activities. The training session will start at 9:45 am and will be followed by three soccer matches between different candidates. All matches will be recorded by Youth Football Scotland.

For the candidates in and around Aberdeen, Future Pro USA has organised the trials on Sunday – 20th November at the Balmoral Stadium – Cove Rangers FC, Cove Bay, Aberdeen AB12 3JP.

The arrival and registration on 20th November will start at 2:00 pm and registrations will close by 2:10 pm. Visitors can then watch Future Pro USA’s presentation and the agency’s training session for the registered candidates will start at 2:45 pm. The three soccer matches are scheduled for 4:00 pm, 4:40 pm, and 5:20 pm. Youth Football Scotland will also record these matches.

Students who wish to enrol for any of these trials and assessments may visit https://www.futureprousa.com/register-for-a-trial and provide their details online. Other assessments will be held on 27 November 2022 and 22 January 2023.

Future Pro USA also helps students in getting golf scholarship in USA. As a recruitment agency, it has always worked to maximise the funding amounts for its clients in the games they choose to play at college level.

Darren Steven, the guardian of a student who joined a renowned college in the US this year says, “On the basis of recommendations from my colleagues, I asked my nephew to consult Future Pro USA when he was applying for a soccer scholarship in the US. The agency offered wonderful support and helped him get more than 50% of college education funding with a scholarship. This football season he is really enjoying participating in different tournaments for his college.”

About Future Pro USA

Founded by David Bainbridge, Future Pro USA Ltd is a recruitment agency that supports young UK athletes who are determined to achieve athletic and academic success in United States of America. David has graduated from Queens University in Charlotte, North Carolina. Besides studying for his degree, he captained his university team and enjoyed a wonderful 4 year experience.

His own poor experience with some UK agencies – that had promised to get him a US scholarship but did not do so despite an upfront payment – inspired David to start his own organisation. At Future Pro USA, clients pay only half of deposit at the beginning of any program and 50% balance when the company starts the Visa process. The organisation is helping students secure scholarships in soccer, golf, tennis, swimming and few other international sports.

Contact Information

Future Pro USA Ltd & Future Pro USA Soccer Ltd

ID Center

RTC Business Park,

London Road,

Derby

DE24 8UP

www.futureprousa.com

Phone: 01332 416414

